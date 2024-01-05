Three 2024 Florida signees named Gatorade Players of the Year

Three Florida signees from the recruiting class of 2024 were named the Gatorade Player of the Year in their respective states on Wednesday.

Five-star quarterback DJ Lagway headlines the group as not only the Texas state winner but the national Gatorade Player of the Year as well. Four-star linebacker Aaron Chiles was named the best player in Maryland, and four-star running back Kahnen Daniels is the king of Mississippi.

Lagway threw for more than 4,600 yards and 58 touchdowns during his magical senior year. He also added nearly 1,000 rushing yards and 16 more scores on the ground. Lagway is enrolled at Florida already and expected to join the team this month

Chiles racked up 76 tackles (29 solo), 12 tackles for loss and seven sacks, according to MaxPreps. He’ll join the team in June.

Daniels ran for an impressive 2,730 yards and 30 touchdowns. Those kinds of video game numbers should get Gator Nation excited about the new-look running back room in Gainesville. Daniels will join Florida in January.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire