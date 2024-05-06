[BBC]

Match of the Day 2 pundits Danny Murphy and Ashley Williams were discussing what Tottenham could do differently after their 4-2 loss to Liverpool on Sunday left them on 13 goals conceded in their past four Premier League defeats.

Murphy said: "This has happened for the last three or four weeks where they have conceded goal after goal against high quality opposition.

"Some of those players – forget the manager's instructions – some of those player's decision making [is not great], and mainly the goalkeeper, which is where I have to give Ederson at Manchester City credit because his decision making is incredible.

"If he [Vicario] volleys one long and Tottenham get in and they score or have a great chance, one of the Liverpool defenders is then saying 'whoa, come back'."

Williams responded: "You have to threaten the long ball sometimes to get the space to then play out. Liverpool knew they were just never going to play that so they could just gamble on it so much.

"It doesn't even have to be a good ball, just long one, just a long ball that would have made Liverpool and Virgil van Dijk say 'get back in here a little bit tighter because we need to cover ourselves'."

Murphy added: "Some Tottenham fans might say 'we don't have a striker who can hold it up, Son is not that player'. But Richarlison is a fighter and he hasn’t played the last couple of games. Son is better on the left, when he went to the left and Richarlison came on, all of sudden the ball is sticking a bit more, but they didn't play that way."

Watch Match Of The Day 2 on BBC iPlayer