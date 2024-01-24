Who can threaten Georgia in 2024 SEC? From Texas to Tennessee, Lane Kiffin in between

The SEC Championship Game stands to acquire some new flavor in 2024.

Three times in the past six years, the December clash in Atlanta featured Alabama vs. Georgia. And if Nick Saban had returned as coach in 2024, that theme may well have repeated.

But now, after Saban's retirement and the transfer of several prominent players? Eight or nine wins suddenly looks more realistic for Alabama in Kalen DeBoer's debut season than a return to Mercedes-Benz Stadium and another date with Kirby Smart.

On this edition of "SEC Football Unfiltered," a podcast from the USA TODAY Network, hosts Blake Toppmeyer and John Adams highlight the teams best positioned to threaten Georgia for the SEC's top spot in 2024. Hint: The conversation doesn't begin with the Crimson Tide.

They also look toward the bottom of the conference, where Vanderbilt is camped out and showing no signs of vacating the basement. But, a handful of woebegone SEC teams may challenge the Commodores for the cellar.

Here's a look at the top tier, and then the bottom rung.

Top threats to Georgia for SEC Championship in 2024

1. Texas: The Longhorns were one completion away from reaching the national championship game earlier this month, and plenty of talent returns. That includes the pillars of a sturdy offensive line, which will block for third-year starting quarterback Quinn Ewers. Plus, Steve Sarkisian stockpiled top transfers, including Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Bond.

2. Ole Miss: Speaking of stockpiling transfers, the "Portal King" did it again. Entering his fifth season at Ole Miss, Kiffin assembled his best roster, thanks in no small part to his knack for plundering top talent from the transfer portal. Add in third-year starting quarterback Jaxson Dart and star wide receiver Tre Harris, and the Rebels are a top-tier contender.

3. Tennessee: The Nico Iamaleava era got off to a smashing start in Tennessee's Citrus Bowl rout of Iowa. The "Throwin' Samoan" projects a higher ceiling than "Overthrow Joe." Plus, this winter marks Josh Heupel's best offseason performance. He addressed several needs with transfers. The Vols' schedule sets up nicely, too. They avoid Texas and Ole Miss and get to host Alabama.

Top threats to Vanderbilt for last place in SEC in 2024

1. South Carolina: The Gamecocks weren't much beyond quarterback Spencer Rattler last season. With Rattler gone, what will they offer in 2024? Not much.

2. Mississippi State: The Bulldogs have their third coach in as many seasons, plus a new quarterback in Baylor transfer Blake Shapen. The schedule is brutal, with games against Georgia, Texas, Tennessee and Ole Miss. Welcome to your first head coaching job, Jeff Lebby.

3. Arkansas: The Razorbacks are hemorrhaging players to the portal, a sign of a Sam Pittman's sinking tenure. Hard to view the swap of departed quarterback KJ Jefferson for Boise State transfer Taylen Green as an upgrade. Offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino couldn't save Jimbo Fishers' tenure. Doubt he saves Pittman's, either.

4. Florida: The Gators lost talented players to the transfer portal. And this program couldn't afford to lose talented players. Hot-seat debate will serve as the backdrop to Billy Napier's third season. Florida's schedule includes Georgia, Texas, Tennessee, Ole Miss and LSU. Brace for impact.

