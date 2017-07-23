Threat of bad weather approaching puts Brickyard 400 under red flag

The 24th Brickyard 400 has been halted and is under red-flag conditions due to approaching bad weather in the vicinity of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The delay is for lightning in the area and rain on parts of the race track.

NASCAR had moved up the start time of the race from 2:49 p.m. ET to 2:44 p.m. ET because of the approaching weather issue.

Just 12 of the scheduled 160 laps have been run. Kyle Busch has the lead, followed by Martin Truex Jr. and Kevin Harvick.

The Speedway has posted warnings of bad weather on its video scoreboards and is telling fans to take shelter under the grandstands.

Teams have placed covers on the cars, parked on pit road under the red flag.

The race is scheduled for 160 laps, but if further weather issues impact it, it will not be ruled an official race until the end of Stage 2 on Lap 100.

We’ll keep you advised of changes as they develop. Please check back soon.

