New threads? With Jets' reported new uniforms, do Pats need a refresh?

After the Patriots' AFC East rival, the New York Jets, are reportedly set to unveil new uniforms, the question must be asked-is it time for the Patriots to get new threads?

Photos making the rounds online of the Jets' rumored new uniforms, which have not yet officially gone public, seem to indicate change is in the air in New York:

If so, when was the last time the Patriots refreshed their uniforms?

The Patriots have largely stuck with their iconic "New Blue Hue" uniform, with a white uniform for road games since 2000, and for the balance of their dynasty.

There have been a notable few games in the last 20 years where the Patriots went with their alternate red throwback uniforms, including one infamous 59-0 blowout of the Tennesse Titans in the snow in 2009.

The Patriots occasionally used a silver variant of their jersey from 2003-2007, before moving away from it.

In recent years, along with the rest of the league, the Patriots have featured custom "Color Rush" jerseys in select games that have had bold alternative color schemes.

Regardless, the Patriots blue home jersey has become the symbol of the team in the last twenty years.

However, it may be time for a refresh. In addition to the same uniform possibly becoming stale, the Patriots are 4-1 in Super Bowls wearing their white jersey, but only 2-2 in Super Bowls with their blue jersey.

Here is a photo gallery of the Patriots' uniform designs through the years.

