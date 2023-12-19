After thrashing USC on Sunday, is Auburn a top 25 team in the latest USA TODAY Coaches Poll?

The Auburn Tigers earned two impressive victories last week. The first game of the week was a 25-point thrashing of UNC-Asheville on Wednesday. The Tigers then followed that win by taking down USC by 16 points on Sunday.

Were those two wins stunning enough for coaches to consider placing Auburn in the latest USA TODAY Coaches Poll top 25? The short answer is no, but the Tigers are as close to a top-25 slot as they have all season.

The latest poll has Auburn as the first team out by receiving 60 votes this week. Programs such as Texas A&M, South Carolina, and Alabama join Auburn in the “receiving votes” category this week.

As the calendar turns toward the late stages of nonconference play, three SEC teams occupy spaces in the top 25. Tennessee is the highest-ranked SEC squad by checking in at No. 7, followed by Kentucky (No. 9), and Ole Miss (No. 25).

A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Purdue 10-1 785 (20) +3 2 Kansas 10-1 750 (3) – 3 Houston 11-0 732 (9) – 4 Arizona 8-1 707 -3 5 UConn 10-1 704 – 6 Marquette 9-2 628 +1 7 Tennessee 8-3 541 +3 8 Oklahoma 10-0 533 +4 9 Kentucky 8-2 485 +6 10 Baylor 9-1 431 -4 11 Illinois 8-2 422 +5 12 Florida Atlantic 9-2 403 +2 13 North Carolina 7-3 371 -4 14 Creighton 9-2 354 -6 15 BYU 10-1 332 +2 16 Gonzaga 8-3 307 -3 17 Colorado State 10-1 264 +1 18 Clemson 9-1 254 -7 19 Duke 7-3 211 – 20 Virginia 9-1 184 +1 21 James Madison 10-0 165 -1 22 Texas 8-2 156 – 23 Memphis 8-2 146 +8 24 Wisconsin 8-3 141 -1 25 Ole Miss 10-0 132 –

Schools Dropped Out

No. 24 Miami (FL)

Others Receiving Votes

Auburn 60; Miami (FL) 41; Colorado 36; TCU 26; Michigan State 18; Ohio State 17; Grand Canyon 13; Iowa State 12; Utah 7; Texas A&M 7; South Carolina 5; New Mexico 4; Nebraska 4; Princeton 3; Nevada 3; San Diego State 2; Alabama 2; Indiana State 1; Dayton 1

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire