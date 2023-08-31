Thowback Thursday: Looking back at past Colorado head coaching debuts
The Colorado Buffaloes will begin their Coach Prime era on Saturday after a rough stretch of years. Since Deion Sanders was named head coach in December, the opening matchup at TCU has only grown in excitement. All eyes will be on the Buffs and how they perform under their new coach.
This got me thinking about how these inaugural games have gone for CU’s former head coaches. Overall, the last 20 years of Buffaloes football have been rough, but some of those head coaches were able to make a positive impression right away.
Take a look back at how Colorado head coaching debuts have gone since 1963:
Karl Dorrell: 2020-2022
First game: Nov. 7, 2020
Opponent: UCLA
Result: Win (48-42)
Record at CU: 8-15
Mel Tucker: 2019
First game: Aug. 30, 2019
Opponent: Colorado State (in Denver)
Result: Win (52-31)
Record at CU: 5-7
Mike MacIntyre: 2013-2018
First game: Sept. 1, 2013
Opponent: Colorado State (in Denver)
Result: Win (41-27)
Record at CU: 30-44
Jon Embree: 2011-2012
First game: Sept. 3, 2011
Opponent: at Hawaii
Result: Loss (34-17)
Record at CU: 4-21
Dan Hawkins: 2006-2010
First game: Sept. 2, 2006
Opponent: Montana State
Result: Loss (10-19)
Record at CU: 16-33
Gary Barnett: 1999-2005
First game: Sept. 4, 1999
Opponent: Colorado State (in Denver)
Result: Loss (41-14)
Record at CU: 49-39
Rick Neuheisel: 1995-1998
First game: Sept. 2, 1995
Opponent: Wisconsin
Result: Win (43-7)
Record at CU: 33-14
Bill McCartney: 1982-1994
First game: Sept. 11, 1982
Opponent: California
Result: Loss (31-17)
Record at CU: 93-55-5
Chuck Fairbanks: 1979-1981
First game: Sept. 8, 1979
Opponent: Oregon (first-ever college football game broadcast on ESPN)
Result: Loss (33-19)
Record at CU: 7-26
Bill Mallory: 1974-1978
First game: Sept. 14, 1974
Opponent: at LSU
Result: Loss (42-14)
Record at CU: 35-21-1
Eddie Crowder: 1963-1973
First game: Sept. 21, 1963
Opponent: USC
Result: Loss (14-0)
Record at CU: 67-49-2