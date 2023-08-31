Thowback Thursday: Looking back at past Colorado head coaching debuts

The Colorado Buffaloes will begin their Coach Prime era on Saturday after a rough stretch of years. Since Deion Sanders was named head coach in December, the opening matchup at TCU has only grown in excitement. All eyes will be on the Buffs and how they perform under their new coach.

This got me thinking about how these inaugural games have gone for CU’s former head coaches. Overall, the last 20 years of Buffaloes football have been rough, but some of those head coaches were able to make a positive impression right away.

Take a look back at how Colorado head coaching debuts have gone since 1963:

Karl Dorrell: 2020-2022

First game: Nov. 7, 2020

Opponent: UCLA

Result: Win (48-42)

Record at CU: 8-15

Mel Tucker: 2019

First game: Aug. 30, 2019

Opponent: Colorado State (in Denver)

Result: Win (52-31)

Record at CU: 5-7

Mike MacIntyre: 2013-2018

First game: Sept. 1, 2013

Opponent: Colorado State (in Denver)

Result: Win (41-27)

Record at CU: 30-44

Jon Embree: 2011-2012

First game: Sept. 3, 2011

Opponent: at Hawaii

Result: Loss (34-17)

Record at CU: 4-21

Dan Hawkins: 2006-2010

First game: Sept. 2, 2006

Opponent: Montana State

Result: Loss (10-19)

Record at CU: 16-33

Gary Barnett: 1999-2005

First game: Sept. 4, 1999

Opponent: Colorado State (in Denver)

Result: Loss (41-14)

Record at CU: 49-39

Rick Neuheisel: 1995-1998

First game: Sept. 2, 1995

Opponent: Wisconsin

Result: Win (43-7)

Record at CU: 33-14

Bill McCartney: 1982-1994

First game: Sept. 11, 1982

Opponent: California

Result: Loss (31-17)

Record at CU: 93-55-5

Chuck Fairbanks: 1979-1981

First game: Sept. 8, 1979

Opponent: Oregon (first-ever college football game broadcast on ESPN)

Result: Loss (33-19)

Record at CU: 7-26

Bill Mallory: 1974-1978

First game: Sept. 14, 1974

Opponent: at LSU

Result: Loss (42-14)

Record at CU: 35-21-1

Eddie Crowder: 1963-1973

First game: Sept. 21, 1963

Opponent: USC

Result: Loss (14-0)

Record at CU: 67-49-2

