Thousands turn Manchester blue for City's victory parade

Thousands of Manchester City fans have turned the city's streets blue to join their heroes in celebrating the team's historic Premier League title win.

Pep Guardiola's side became the first side in the entire history of the English top-flight to win the title in four consecutive seasons when they lifted the trophy on 19 May.

Their fans braved inclement weather to cheer the side's parade through the streets of the city from the National Football Museum to a big stage outside the Hilton hotel on Deansgate.

City were forced to wait until late in the evening to start the parade after the Greater Manchester Run took place on the same day.

The fans got to see the Premier League trophy as well as the Club World Cup and the UEFA Super Cup, but the one that was missing was clearly on Guardiola’s mind after he and his players missed out on a record-breaking double-double.

"We will be back next season," Guardiola told BBC Radio Manchester.

"The FA Cup, we will take it."

When asked if he would "please stay forever", Pep Guardiola could only laugh [Action Images/Reuters]

With one year left on his contract, speculation has also quickly turned to how much longer the Catalan might stay at the club.

"Even myself, I couldn’t expect to stay here eight years but everything goes well," he said.

"Step by step we are here. It looks routine but it’s not routine."

But when asked if he would "please stay forever", the 53-year-old could only laugh.

The club's talismanic striker Erling Haaland told supporters he "can't complain" after a season which brought a second succesive Premier League Golden Boot, having scored 27 in the league and 38 in all competitions.

"It’s been lovely again and a fourth in a row, it’s amazing this club," the Norwegian said.

"I’m so proud of everybody and happy.

"There have been many good moments but when we knew we were going to win the league, I have to say [that was the best].

"The support home and away has been unbelievable. I’m proud. What can I say?"

A series of buses carried the club's players, coaches and staff through the city [PA Media]

City supporter Clare said the season had been about "making history", adding that Kevin De Bruyne had been a favourite player for her and her daughter.

"The support from the fans has been brilliant," she said.

Sean, who has brought his family along to the parade, said it felt "great knowing that they’ve got that winning mentality in them to win four in a row".

He said that despite the consecutive successes, he did not "take it for granted".

"They know exactly what they need to do and they get out there and get the job done," he added.

Nathan, who came to the parade with his father, said he had a season ticket for 20 years and he "wasn't that happy being dragged to games when I was a kid".

"It's got a bit better since my teens," he added, grinning.

