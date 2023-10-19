"Thousands" of tickets are available for Falcons-Buccaneers

The post-Tommy era for the Buccaneers is about to become a full and complete reality.

Via JoeBucsFan.com, "thousands" of tickets remain available for Sunday's home game against the Falcons.

The contest comes one week after a full house (with plenty of Lions fans) celebrated a Creamsicle throwback, for the first time in more than a decade.

Per the report, unsold seats through the team start at $70 per seat. Ticket resellers are reportedly "loaded" with tickets for the game at less than $40 each.

That's the way it was in Tampa before Tom Brady. It's why they wanted to keep him around as long as possible. And it's why the team will only fill up the venue for special events and opponents with national followings — unless and until the Bucs become a high-end contender.

They still could be, as soon as this year. Winning on Sunday will be a critical step in that direction.