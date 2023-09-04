Thousands Stranded as Burning Man Festival 'Too Wet and Muddy' To Leave

One person died after thunderstorms struck the annual Burning Man festival in the Nevada desert on Friday, September 1, confining thousands of attendees in the wet conditions, according to local authorities.

The family of the dead person was notified and an investigation was launched, Pershing County Sheriff Jerry Allen said on Sunday.

The festival said conditions were improving on Sunday evening, but “roads in Black Rock City remain too wet and muddy to officially open them”.

“Burning Man … has asked people to shelter in place until the ground has dried sufficiently to move safely,” Sheriff Jerry Allen said.

“There is more rain forecast for the next few days which could cause further delays and disruptions for participants attempting to leave the festival,” he said.

Footage provided by Shervin Natan shows a double rainbow and muddy conditions at Black Rock City. Credit: Shervin Natan via Storyful