Thousands of runners sprinted across the finish line in Green Bay’s final marathon

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Thousands of runners sprinted through the streets of the Green Bay area for one last time as the city bid farewell to its Cellcom Marathon.

The route for the 26.2-mile race went from Lambeau Field, through Ashwaubenon and Allouez, back near Holmgren Way to the finish line. There are many runners that elected to complete the half marathon as well including Local Five Sports’ Lauren Helmbrecht and Kaukauna native Douglas Karsten.

About his favorite part of the marathon, Karsten said, “Just going through Lambeau Field, and running through the streets of Green Bay. It’s not too hilly. The weather is beautiful. You never know what you’re going to get in May. It’s bittersweet.”

A half marathon is no doubt impressive, but for full marathon winners like Nlicholas Chelimo from Kenya and Kathy Vandehy from Menasha, going the distance is an incredible feat.

Find an outdoor adventure during Wisconsin’s Free Fun Weekend in June

Chelimo said, “I want to thank you guys, Green Bay people for giving me an invitation for this race. They cheer for us. Across the roads, they cheer for us saying ‘Go! Move! Go!”

Vandehy has raced more than a dozen marathons but says this race is one of her favorites.

“There’s not a whole lot of major races around the Fox Cities like this other than Cellcom and the Fox Cities, so being able to have my name in bold books is really cool,” she says.

Racing director Ryan Griessmeyer once complete the marathon back in 2011, and he shared what he’ll miss most about the event.

Griessmeyer says, “I think just being able to people coming across the finish line every year with smiles on their faces, the accomplishments they’re doing, it’s just really cool to be a part of that and making their day special.”

While marathon organizers say there are no current plans for creating a new marathon, they are hopeful something will come to the city. For a full list of results, click here.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.