Thousands run through Central Park for all-women half marathon

NEW YORK CITY (PIX11) — Thousands of women tied up their laces in Central Park this morning for the Real Simple Women’s Half Marathon.

Minci Ling, 26, was one of 8,000 women who took part. She trained for months to get ready for her very first half marathon.

“It puts my mental health back in check and I always feel really great after a run,” Ling said.

The 13.1 mile race is in its 20th year and is all about women’s empowerment. It’s hosted by the New York Road Runners and Real Simple.

Food Bank For New York City is the charity recipient and the goal of the run is to raise funds for personal hygiene products.

NYRR’s Christine Burke said they will also distribute period products for women who may not have access to them.

