Thousands raised in W.F. West bowler's fundraiser tournament

Jun. 24—More than 30 local bowlers came to Fairway Lanes on Sunday, and together they competed in Savanna Hoyt-Siler's Journey to Jr. Gold Fundraiser Tournament.

Hoyt-Siler, a W.F. West bowler who just finished her junior year, earned an invitation to the National United State Bowling Congress 2024 Junior Gold Championship in Detroit, Michigan, next month.

Sunday's fundraiser was put together by her, her family, and Fairway Lanes to help pay for airfare and lodging for the family's trip.

"It means a lot to me," Hoyt-Siler said. "I never would have thought that this many people would be supporting me. It's unbelievable to me. I'm super grateful for it."

In addition to the bowlers, several others showed their support by buying banners that were placed on the walls of the bowling alley, and even more participated in the silent auction that was set up inside.

Fifty items were available for bidding, and Shannon Hoyt-Siler, Savanna's mother, confirmed that all 50 items were sold. In total, she estimated that they raised about $4,000.

"I'm just super grateful," Savanna Hoyt-Siler said. "It's amazing."

Next month's tournament will be the first national tournament that Hoyt-Siler has participated in. Previously, she said the biggest tournament she has competed in was a Junior Bowlers Tour Tournament in Oregon.

"Nerves, excitement, a little scared," Hoyt-Siler said. "I feel pretty confident. I've definitely gotten better in the last couple of months."

The tournament itself came down to the wire in both divisions — bowlers who average 190 and above and bowlers who average 189 and below.

The tournament began with all bowlers playing three games. The field was then cut in half, and after another game, the field was trimmed again to a final four in the 190 and above group and a final eight in the 189 and below group.

Ryan Bouffard saved his best for last in the 189 and below group, as he took a perfect game into the ninth frame and finished with 268 points.

In the 190 and above lanes, Michael Pry and Brady Whipple finished tied at 231 after handicaps, and Pry won a four-ball roll-off to earn the top cash prize.

For those who couldn't make it Sunday, there is a GoFundMe set up to help with Hoyt-Siler's expenses. To donate, visit https://gofund.me/2b4dadb4.