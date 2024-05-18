Thousands of racers take to the streets in Brooklyn Half Marathon

Thousands of racers take to the streets in Brooklyn Half Marathon

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Over 26,000 runners are set to conquer a 13.1-mile course in the RBC Brooklyn Half Marathon.

The race takes runners on a scenic journey — starting at Prospect Park and wrapping up at the Coney Island boardwalk.

Ted Metellus, the senior vice president of events and race director of the RBC Brooklyn Half, explained that the marathon distance is an achievable goal that brings together runners of all backgrounds.

Metellus continued, saying that it is a true community event — with thousands of local runners from Brooklyn-based clubs and crews participating.

“We have over 2,000 runners that are brooklyn-based run club members, and 20% of the overall race field is just from brooklyn itself,” he said.

There are various road closures as the race stops at iconic Brooklyn institutions and locations.

