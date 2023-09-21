Thousands Protest in Armenian Capital After Azerbaijan Claims Control of Nagorno-Karabakh

A number of people were arrested as thousands of protesters gathered in Armenia’s capital on September 20, after Azerbaijan claimed control of the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region following a Russia-brokered ceasefire.

Footage from the Russian outlet SOTAvision shows protesters in Yerevan’s Republic Square chanting “Artsakh”, another name for the breakaway enclave which had been under the control of separatist Armenian authorities.

According to the Artsakh/Nagorno-Karabakh Human Rights Ombudsman, as many as 200 people have been killed in the recent violence. Credit: SOTAvision/Alipat Sultanbegova via Storyful