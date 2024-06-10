Thousands prep for disc golf world championship in Emporia

EMPORIA (KSNT) – Thousands of participants and fans are making their way to Emporia for the 2024 Masters Disc Golf World Championships.

The world championships will be held June 11th to 15th at various places around the city.

“Not only do we hold these big events and tournaments, but we have 15 courses that are open to the public all year long,” Visit Emporia Director LeLan Dains said. “So, if you’re here in the listening area and you’re wanting to come out and not only watch these, we have other courses that won’t be in use that you can try your hand and see what this disc golf craze is all about in the disc golf capital.”

A local disc golf shop has been extremely busy ahead of the event. Trace Herzog of Dynamic Discs said he’s seen people from as far as Sweden and Australia.

“There’s going to be a lot of people and they’re going to be definitely having a good time,” Herzog said. “But, that should not take away from anyone who might be interested in coming out and spectating. There’s a lot of bigger name players who are going to be in town, so we welcome and encourage spectating for those individuals.”

For more information on the 2024 Masters Disc Golf World Championships, click here.

