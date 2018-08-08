Thousands petition for LeBron James as U.S. Secretary of Education. (Getty Images)

In light of LeBron James and Akron Public Schools’ creating the I Promise School for 240 third- and fourth-graders, thousands of folks have been inspired.

They’ve been inspired to the point at which they have put a petition together calling for current U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos to be fired.

Indeed, they want James to be hired.

“LeBron James is an inspiration to kids all over the country,” the petition reads. “He’s shown he cares about America’s youth and understands the power of public education in helping children meet their true potential.”

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, 4,240 people had signed the petition.

James plays basketball for the Los Angeles Lakers. He is also producing a number of films. He probably does not have the time on his hands to take on one of the more poignant jobs in education.

But that will not stop a petition.

