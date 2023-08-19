Thousands lose power in Portland, Falmouth for part of Saturday afternoon

Aug. 19—Thousands of Central Maine Power customers in Cumberland County lost power for a few hours Saturday afternoon.

The two biggest areas that lost power were in Portland, which listed over 6,000 customers without power as of 1:30 p.m. Saturday, and in Falmouth, where more than 5,000 customers lost power.

By 4 p.m., power to all customers had been restored, CMP said.

All customers affected by today's outage in the Portland area have been restored.

The fault occurred on a remote section of Maine's transmission system. We were able to sectionalize the system, allowing us to restore all customers while we continue to investigate root cause.

— Central Maine Power (@cmpco) August 19, 2023

CMP spokesperson Jonathan Breed said the outage was caused by a fault in part of Maine's transmission system.