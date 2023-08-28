Thousands lose power in Charlotte after severe storms roll though area

Nearly 14,000 Duke Energy customers in the Charlotte area are currently without power after a severe storm moved through the region on Sunday afternoon.

Some customers in the Charlotte area with outages may be without electricity until 4:15 a.m. Monday, according to the Duke Energy outage map. Those affected are encouraged to check the Duke websites for updates on service restoration.

Heavy rains prompted a flood advisory for Mecklenburg County until 12:45 a.m., the National Weather Service meteorologists in the Greer, South Carolina office said.

As of 8:24 p.m. Sunday, 13,878 customers in Mecklenburg County were without power, the outage map showed.

At least 3 inches of rain fell across parts of Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg rain gauge map.