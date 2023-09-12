Thousands in Jerusalem Protest Judicial Overhaul on Evening Before Supreme Court Hearing

Protesters gathered outside the Israeli Supreme Court in Jerusalem on Monday, September 11, ahead of a Tuesday hearing on controversial judicial reforms passed in July.

At the hearing, which started on Tuesday morning, all of Israel’s 15 supreme court justices gathered in a courtroom for the first time in the country’s history, the Times of Israel reported. The court would hear petitions against the reasonableness law curbing the top court’s power to exercise judicial review over government decisions and appointments, the Times said. The hearing would last hours and a ruling was not expected for several weeks, according to reports.

This footage by Peter Vit shows the protests outside the Supreme Court on the eve of the hearing.

On Monday, protesters also gathered outside the home of Israel’s justice minister Yariv Levin, leading to scuffles with law enforcement, according to previous reports. Credit: Peter Vit via Storyful