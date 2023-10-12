Thousands Gather in Sydney Suburb for Israel Vigil

Thousands of people gathered at a park in Sydney’s east for a vigil on October 11, local media reported.

Organizers said around 7,000 people attended the event, which was held to remember those killed in Israel during Hamas’s attack at the weekend.

Footage posted to Instagram by Senator Andrew Bragg shows people waving Israeli flags at Rodney Reserve in Dover Heights.

Others held signs which read “safety is a right” and “united with Israel,” according to local media.

The gathering came after a crowd of pro-Palestinians could be heard chanting “F*** the Jews” in Sydney earlier in the week. Credit: Office of Senator Bragg via Storyful