Thousands Demand Justice at Rally for Flight PS752 Victims

Justice is Not Negotiable Rally for Flight PS752 Victims

Thousands gather downtown Toronto on August 5, 2021 to demand justice for the victims of Flight PS752.

TORONTO, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Families of Flight PS752 Victims (the Association) organized a rally through downtown Toronto on August 5 to express the belief that “Justice is Not Negotiable”. Thousands of Torontonians attended and called for direct action from the Government of Canada and RCMP, including the continued ask to launch a domestic criminal investigation.



With pictures of the 176 victims of Flight PS752 being carried at the front end of the crowd, participants also carried slogans calling on the Government of Canada to hold Iran to account, demanding truth and justice for the downing of the flight. The Association has been advocating for over a year that the RCMP and Commissioner Lucki start a criminal investigation, as well as that the IRGC of Iran, the armed forces responsible for firing the missiles at the aircraft, be listed as a terrorist organization.

Additional demands included that the Government of Canada lead the negotiations with Iran and, as soon as it is clear that negotiation will not result in full disclosure of the true facts and proper prosecutions of all individuals responsible, or that Iran is not engaging in good faith to provide satisfactory answers in a timely manner, appeal through the relevant mechanisms to the International Civil Aviation Organization and the International Court of Justice; The ICAO Council, including Canada, condemn the Iranian regime in the strongest terms for the crimes committed and breaches of ICAO conventions.

The date, August 5, coincided with the inauguration of the new president of the Islamic Republic, Ebrahim Raisi. Mr. Raisi is a key member of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, which was the entity that made the decision to keep the airspace open on January 8, 2020, according to Canada’s forensic report. Mr. Raisi has also overseen the judicial system in Iran as the country’s Chief Justice. In this capacity, he has systematically blocked all paths to truth and justice for victims of PS752 by exonerating the top military and government officials, while arresting and incarcerating protestors who spoke against the perpetrators of this crime.

At Nathan Phillips Square, several prominent guest speakers expressed support for families and victims. Mayor John Tory sent remarks that were read out at the start of the event. Other guest speakers included: MP Ali Ehsassi, MP Han Dong, MPP Michael Parsa, and former Ontario MPP and cabinet minister, Dr. Reza Moridi. The President of Ukrainian Canadian Congress, Toronto Branch also delivered his speech in support of and solidarity with the victims of Flight PS752 and Flight MH17, the Malaysian aircraft shot down over the Ukrainian skies by rebel forces.

The Association’s statement was read in both Farsi and English by Association Directors Mr. Hamed Esmaeilion and Mr. Nima Neyestani. The victims' names were read in between the speeches to commemorate their lives. Among the many emotional moments, a special tribute was paid to the family of Dr. Farhad Niknam, one of the victims of the flight, whose birthday coincided with the day of the rally.

The organizers took precautions to ensure social distancing and masking, considering the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4ae5d7f0-fc8e-4e72-88e0-2e4992681376

Media Contacts

Oliveah Friesen

ofriesen@sussex-strategy.com

519-770-2991

Hamed Esmaeilion

Email: speaker@ps752justice.com

Website: https://www.ps752justice.com



