Thousands compete in 2024 Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The rain in downtown Oklahoma City cleared out Sunday morning, just in time for thousands of runners to fill the streets for the 2024 Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon.

Norman’s Korey Larson won the marathon on the men’s side with a time of 2:31:56. Edmond native and five-time champion, Catherine “Cat” Lisle, won in the women’s division with a time of 2:52:03.

Other notable winners: Steven Scalzo of Harrah won in the hand crank wheelchair division for a sixth time. He finished with a time of 1:36:35. Al Maeder of Oklahoma City won his second half marathon with a time of 1:09:14 and Ali Andrews of Oklahoma City won the women’s half marathon in 1:22:28.

Some of Sunday’s racers were crossing the finish line for the first time. Hunter White’s wife, Alexis, was part of the crowd of runners for her first marathon race. She passed by with a wave to her support system who were ringing cowbells and holding up signs.

“(She) started a year ago when the race was happening and really enjoyed watching it, so she decided she was going to do it herself,” said Hunter.

Norman native, Camille Herron, an ultrarunner and three-time marathon winner, decided to try out the half marathon this year. She said she wanted to enjoy the race and take it easy.



“I had such a good time out there,” said Herron. “Stopped at every beer stop and mimosa and jelly shots, fire ball, it was fun.”

There was support from volunteers and spectators at every turn for the runners remembering why they step onto the pavement each year. At the finish line, the names and pictures of the 168 people killed in the Oklahoma City bombing in 1995 were an added inspiration for the last few steps.



“Nearly 23,000 runners from all 50 states. 14 countries. I mean they’re bringing the true spirit here and they get to see a little bit about why we remember, why it’s important,” said Kari Watkins, race director and President and CEO of the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum.

