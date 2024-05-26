Thousands take to city streets for 10k run and victory parade

City became the first men's team in the history of English football to win the top flight title four years in a row [Reuters]

Manchester is hosting a cast of thousands as the Great Manchester Run and Manchester City's Premier League victory parade take place in the city.

The Great Manchester Run, which includes a 10k run and a half-marathon, sees more than 25,000 runners take part, before the Premier League champions celebrate their fourth title in a row from 19:30 BST.

Manchester City Council said the victory parade would begin at the National Football Museum and travel through Cathedral Gardens and along Deansgate before ending outside the Hilton Manchester hotel at about 21:00.

A council representative said the two events meant the city centre would be busy and several roads, including Deansgate, Market Street, Princess Street, Oxford Street and Oxford Road, would be closed throughout the day.

The victory tour follows City becoming the first men's team in the history of English football to win the league four years in a row, but comes a day after they lost the FA Cup final to fierce rivals Manchester United.

The Great Manchester Run sees more than 25,000 participants take to the city's streets [PA Media]

Speaking after the league win, City's star midfielder Phil Foden said his teammates had put themselves "in the history books".

"It's so hard to put into words what we’ve done," he said.

"No team has ever done it.

"Working all year for this moment, it’s such a special feeling to share it with the fans."

The council said the Great Manchester Run would feature some of the world’s best athletes heading a field of more than 25,000 competitors.

The event, which is being broadcast live on BBC One, started with the Elite Women’s race at 11:25, followed by Elite Men and masses from 11:40.

Council leader Bev Craig said both events were something to look forward to, but the City parade would be an "unmissable night to remember".

"Being crowned Premier League champions once again, and for an astonishing fourth year in a row, is an incredible achievement by the club and its players, showing once again that Manchester's world class sporting credentials really are second to none," she added.

