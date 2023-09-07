Thousands of children sexually abused to order on encrypted video calls with western customers

The Philippines is the global hotspot for production of live-streamed child sexual abuse - iStockphoto

Banner: Duty of Care

Thousands of children in the Philippines are being sexually abused to order on live-video streams, much of which is being directed by paedophiles in the UK, according to a new report.

The University of Nottingham and the International Justice Mission, a human-rights NGO, have estimated that the number of children being abused in the south-east Asian country could be as high as 500,000 – or one in every 100 Filipino children.

It comes after the National Crime Agency warned the Philippines is the global hotspot for the production of live-streamed child sexual abuse and the UK is the third largest consumer.

The researchers ran a national household survey covering 150 municipalities, asking locals if they knew of child victims or adults selling such content. They then scaled up the data to create a country-wide estimate.

The use of end-to-end encryption services such as Telegram and Whatsapp to enable criminals to stream and direct live abuse is not limited the sexual abuse of children.

In June it was revealed that monkeys were being tortured live on such services, with paying callers directing the action. Three women in Britain were arrested for their involvement.

Sickening scale of abuse

The new report indicates that Western consumers are also guilty of directing child sexual abuse in the Philippines.

Local traffickers sexually abuse Filipino children, while one or more viewers watch and direct the action over an encrypted video call.

The offenders pay Philippine-based traffickers as little as £15 to participate in online sexual abuse of children, says the report.

The UK is the third largest consumer of live-streamed abuse, according to the National Crime Agency. The United States, Australia and Canada are also major consumers.

The International Justice Mission also found that over half the children abused were 12 years old or younger, with the youngest being just a few months old.

“It is crystal clear that digital spaces and internet-connected, camera-enabled devices pose growing opportunities for offenders to sexually abuse children with ease, anonymity, and impunity,” said John Tanagho, executive director of IJM’s Center to End Online Sexual Exploitation of Children.

“What we’ve seen through this report is the sickening scale of abuse.”

End-to-end encryption services such as Telegram and Whatsapp enable criminals to stream and direct live abuse - Yui Mok/PA Wire

Interpol has warned that live-streaming of child sexual exploitation for payment has increased in recent years.

The report authors are calling for increased detection, reporting and improved law enforcement responses in both demand and supply-side countries.

They say current community and local law enforcement efforts are inadequate.

The UK’s online safety bill, which is set to become law later this month, should have a major impact on such crime.

Child abuse and exploitation is classed as a top tier harm on the face of the bill, which means companies are obliged to proactively prevent their platforms being used for such behaviour.

If they fail to take appropriate action, they could be fined up to 10 per cent of their global turnover. Persistent failure to tackle the problem after warnings from the regulator, Ofcom, could result in tech bosses facing up to two years in jail.

The bill is one of the toughest attempts by any government to make technology companies responsible for the content shared on their networks and has been championed by The Telegraph’s Duty of Care campaign over the last four years.

Protect yourself and your family by learning more about Global Health Security

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.