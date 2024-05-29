Thousands of bicyclists descending on Flint Hills

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNW) — Thousands of bicyclists are descending on the Flint Hills this week.

It’s for the annual Unbound Gravel Race. The race is a Gravel Grinder, a combination of mountain and road biking, which means riders will pass over a variety of different surfaces during the race, including gravel.

The Unbound Gravel Race started in 2006 and has grown over the past 18 years, with over 4,000 riders from all 50 states and 38 countries participating, according to the organization. It consists of 25, 50, 100, 200, and 350-mile courses that take riders through communities across the Flint Hills.

Water and aid stations are set up along the way as racers traverse over mostly unpaved roads and paths that take them through Chase, Lyon, Marion, Morris, Riley, and Wabaunsee counties. It begins Thursday morning and runs through Sunday.

Visit their website for more information, including a schedule of events and the course route.

