Thousands of athletes compete in Meijer State Games this weekend

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The main weekend is wrapping up for the annual Meijer State Games of Michigan. Sunday’s events included field hockey and small bore rifle.

More than 6,000 athletes participated in 26 different sports for the 15th annual Meijer State Games. They had events for sports like baseball, hockey, karate, shooting sports, tennis, cricket and more.

The Meijer State Games is just one of 30 state games in the country. It is a multi-sport, Olympic-style event for athletes of all ages and abilities. Since 2010, it has hosted more than 110,000 athletes. On Sunday, 11 teams competed on the fields at Rockford High School in the field hockey tournament. Some of the players said having events through the Meijer State Games allows everyone to see different kinds of sports that don’t usually get a lot of attention.

“I think just the fact that the Meijer State Games does every single sport and like advertises that they do every single sport, it can bring awareness to like families who are like, ‘Oh, wait, we have field hockey here? I played when I went to college back on the East Coast,’ and then they can bring their daughters to come play at one of the high schools here,” Amber DeJonge, the organizer of the field hockey event, said.

“I think it’s really fun and it gives us an opportunity to play this summer, which is really great,” Ava Host, an attack player for the Rockford Field Hockey team, said. “It gets a lot of different schools out here which is just amazing and it really helps build our program and everything else.”

The games are not officially over. The next events are golf on June 28 at Cedar Chase Golf Club in Cedar Spring and rowing on June 29 at the Grand Rapids Rowing Club Boathouse. More details on those events and the Meijer State Games can be found here.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.