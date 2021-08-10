Thousands of Amazon Shoppers Are Calling This $25 Style the 'Best Hiking Pants Ever'

MOCOLY Women's Cargo Hiking Pants Elastic Waist Quick Dry Lightweight

If being in an outdoor recreation store makes you feel like a kid in a candy store, chances are you go in for one thing and leave with a cart full of things you didn't even know you needed. For that reason — and the sake of your wallet — sometimes the safest way to keep your wallet from taking a hit while shopping for outdoor essentials is by doing so online.

Whether it's a tent or a new pair of hiking boots you're in the market for, you really don't have to look any further than Amazon. And if your collection of outdoor pants could use a little refresh, there's one $25 style you'll want to check out according to the hundreds of shoppers calling them the "best hiking pants ever."

As the overall best-seller in the retailer's category of women's athletic pants, the Mocoly Water Resistant Hiking Pants are a standout style thanks to their versatility, comfortable fit, generous pockets, and the impressive range of colors you can snag them in.

The pants — which are made from a durable water repellent polyester blend — are meant to keep you cool and dry, whether your summer adventures take place on a trail or in a stream. "These are some of my favorite hiking pants," said one reviewer. "The drawstring around the ankles is a nice additional feature to keep the pants secured around the calf or around the top of a hiking shoe. The pockets are great and add for additional storage during hikes. They are lightweight and breathable."

The popular drawstring pants also come equipped with built-in UPF coverage to help protect against sun exposure. And thanks to an elastic ribbed waistband and ribbed ankle cuffs, they offer full mobility with four-way stretch and an adjustable fit.

"I bought these to go kayaking in Florida in December. They absolutely are water resistant, as well as super comfortable, [and] the size chart was spot on," one shopper said. "The material is a bit stretchy too. I also wore them to hike in Wisconsin… It was 35 degrees and windy on the shore of Lake Michigan. I wore these over a heavy base layer and it was very comfortable."

Life is definitely too short to give up the thrill of perusing your go-to outdoor recreation store here and there, but when your shopping list is just the basics — do yourself and your wallet a favor by skipping the shopping spree. Heading to Amazon to grab a pair of these $25 shopper-approved hiking pants is a good place to start.

