Thousands across Canada protest against Israeli airstrikes in Gaza: 'End the siege'

Thousands of Canadians rallied in cities like Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver as the Israel-Hamas war entered its second week.

Thousands of people across Canada took to the streets over the weekend to protest devastating Israeli airstrikes on Gaza amid the on-going Israel-Hamas war.

Since Friday, people in cities including Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver have expressed their anger with Israel's bombing, following Hamas' deadly Oct. 7 incursion.

In photos and content posted to social media over the weekend, people can be seen chanting and holding Palestinian flags, while others hold signs that read demands like "end the siege on Gaza" and "stop Israeli war crimes."

Hundreds of protestors, mostly university students, gathered to protest against Israeli airstrikes in Gaza Strip, at Toronto's Queen's Park outside the Legislative Assembly on Oct. 20. (Photo by Mert Alper Dervis/Anadolu via Getty Images) (Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

During a pro-Palestinian rally at Toronto's Queen's Park on Friday, demonstrators called on the Ontario government to reconsider a motion that passed the day prior. The motion condemned Hamas and affirmed Israel's right to defend itself.

"We're calling on the provincial government to reconsider the vote that it took yesterday. It was a vote whereby the government refused to include anything that had to do with breaking the siege on Gaza, with allowing humanitarian aid in. It was one that was continuing this trend of erasing Palestinians really across the board," said demonstrator Dalia Awwad, according to CBC News.

People gather outside the constituency office of Canada's Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland during a rally in support of Palestinians on Oct. 20 in Toronto. (Photo by Mert Alper Dervis/Anadolu via Getty Images) (Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

On X, formerly known as Twitter, people shared footage of demonstrations that took place in support of Palestine, including several clips showing protesters chant while blocking downtown streets.

Pro-Palestinian demonstration takes place in Toronto pic.twitter.com/k4TJE0qgAK — Sprinter (@Sprinter99800) October 21, 2023

After breaking through two police lines, thousands in Toronto blocked the on and off-ramp of the Gardiner Expressway and all surrounding intersections.



FREE PALESTINE 🇵🇸

End Israel's genocide.#PalestinianGenocide #GenocideinGaza#FreePalestine#Palestine #Gaza #Toronto pic.twitter.com/nuoF9GmXFX — Javier Dávila #FreePalestine #NoOneIsDisposable (@XjusticeXpeace) October 21, 2023

Thousands in #Montreal march in the cold rain demanding the Canadian government call for a ceasefire in #Gaza pic.twitter.com/KlIroWXhWx — Omar Burgan (@OhmsB) October 22, 2023

Desde #Montreal🇨🇦: América Latina está con Palestina🇸🇩 👊🏽👊🏽



Ni el frío ni la lluvia fueron un obstáculo para manifestar nuestro respaldo al pueblo palestino.



Solidarité avec la Palestine!#Montreal #FreePalaestine https://t.co/acMSijqYBZ pic.twitter.com/95k6A8hPoN — Ricardo BOTERO 🇨🇴🇨🇦 (@richybotero) October 22, 2023

Happening right now in #Halifax Free Palestine 🇵🇸 You can never beat the truth, the whole world knows! pic.twitter.com/ogWu0Vk40D — Balgees Ajlan (@BalgeesAjlan) October 22, 2023

In downtown Calgary on Sunday, police shared around 330 people gathered in the Olympic Plaza park — some supporting Israel and others supporting Palestine.

"There have been incidents of violence and we are asking the public to avoid the area as we work with both groups to de-escalate the conflict," Calgary police shared on X, adding in a follow-up post that multiple arrests were made.

HAPPENING NOW:

"From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free" chants are being countered by "Free Gaza from Hamas" chants in Calgary, Alberta.



This is the largest counter-protest that Israel supporters have organized in Alberta so far.



Large police presence on location.… pic.twitter.com/wbEJlTiO0t — Mocha Bezirgan (@BezirganMocha) October 22, 2023

🇨🇦 Calgary, Alberta - Calgary Police is asking people to avoid the area where Pro- Israel and Pro-Palestine demonstrations are happening due to “incidents of violence.”#Canada #Israel #Palestine #Gaza #Calgary



pic.twitter.com/jclcQVBL3R — DaveO ⚔️ 🗽 (@Patri0tCx_) October 22, 2023

Other parts of the world also saw large demonstrations in support of Palestine, with thousands gathering in countries including France, Brazil, Belgium and Sweden.

25000 out in Chicago today pic.twitter.com/D81Kg9By4C — JM Coetzee (parody) (@MuslimTom_) October 21, 2023

Thousands of people gathered at Porte d'Aix, despite intensive police measures, and marched towards the Saint-Charles railway station in support of Palestinians on Oct. 22 in Marseille, France. (Photo by Sener Yilmaz Aslan/Getty Images) (Sener Yilmaz Aslan via Getty Images)

Demonstrators waved flags and displayed placards during a demonstration in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, at Sergel's Square in Stockholm, Sweden on Oct. 22. (Photo by Pontus Lundahl/TT NEWS AGENCY/AFP via Getty Images) (PONTUS LUNDAHL via Getty Images)

People took part in a demonstration against Israel's military offensive in the Gaza Strip in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Oct. 22. (Photo by Nelson Almeida/AFP via Getty Images) (NELSON ALMEIDA via Getty Images)

Participants marched to demonstrate in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip outside the Danish Parliament in Copenhagen, Denmark on Oct. 22. (Photo by Emil Helms/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images) (EMIL HELMS via Getty Images)

Demonstrators pictured during a demonstration "Gaza: Stop Massacres, Stop Impunity" in support of the Palestinian people in Brussels, Belgium on Oct. 22. (Photo by Nicolas Maeterlinck/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images) (NICOLAS MAETERLINCK via Getty Images)

Members of the Shia Muslim organization Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) marched to the U.S. consulate as they protest against the Israeli attacks on Gaza in Karachi, Pakistan on Oct. 22. (Photo by Yousuf Khan/Anadolu via Getty Images) (Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Protestors hold banners to protest Israeli airstrikes in Gaza Strip as hundreds of people gather near the Israel embassy in Tokyo, Japan on Oct. 21. (Photo by David Mareuil/Anadolu via Getty Images) (Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

More than 30 MPs in Canada — 23 of whom are Liberals — have written a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, urging him to advocate for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

After Israeli warplanes struck targets across Gaza, two airports in Syria and a mosque in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, threats of a widened war grew. Israel has also been trading fire with Lebanon's Hezbollah militant group since the war began.

An estimated 700,000 people have fled northern Gaza amid an expected ground offensive by Israel. However, supply shortages are impacting hospitals and forcing doctors to ration treatment, as Palestinians run low on food, drink dirty water and suffer from cases of chickenpox, scabies and diarrhea.

On Saturday, Israel allowed 20 trucks to enter Gaza through the Rafah border crossing shared with Egypt, in the first humanitarian aid shipment since the siege began.

Israeli authorities said late Sunday they had allowed a second batch of aid into Gaza at the request of the United States, according to the Canadian Press.

Since the conflict began two weeks ago, more than 4,600 people have been killed in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry. More than 1,400 people in Israel have also died, most of whom were killed during Hamas' initial Oct. 7 attack.