Thousand Oaks-Newbury Park showdown will also be a Father-Son night

Brady Smigiel is already one of the top quarterbacks on the West Coast, if not the country.

Beau Smigiel has recovered from an ACL tear to give his twin brother a valuable red-zone target.

Cory McEnroe has returned home to fill the biggest, toughest hole in the Thousand Oaks defense.

All three have had to do so while playing for head coaches they have to see at the dinner table nightly.

Call it “Daddy Ball,” if you must, but its working for Newbury Park and Thousand Oaks, who will play one of the most anticipated football games of the season Friday night at Hurley Field.

“It’s such a blessing amazing opportunity to watch him and his career,” Thousand Oaks head coach Ben McEnroe said of his son. “I know Joe (Smigiel) probably feels the same way. Brady is an amazing player and so is Beau.”

The parallel relationships on and off the field can be equal parts complicating and rewarding.

More: Kemp, Thousand Oaks football team ready for big challenge in showdown with Newbury Park

More: Prep football notebook McGarey gives a boost to Nordhoff; The Star's Top 10 rankings

“I never have a problem disciplining kids and making them accountable,” Newbury Park head coach Joe Smigiel said. “That’s just the way I’ve coach and the way I parent. It’s work, but it’s a lot of fun.”

Brady Smigiel makes sure to call his father “coach” when he’s on the field. Similarly, Joe Smigiel has implemented a new family rule this season.

Quarterback Brady Smigiel, left, listens to his head coach and father Joe Smigiel, right, during a Newbury Park High practice on Aug. 8.

“No matter what happens at practice, it stays at practice,” Joe Smigiel said. “And then you have to become a dad. When I decided to do that consistently, the look on my kids’ faces was, ‘Huh?’ ”

Smigiel, who played offensive line at Newbury Park and the University of Arizona, see himself as the manager of the program. The direct coaching of his sons has been delegated to his staff, including Austin Civita and Brandon Anderson, who share offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach duties.

“I manage the team and I make sure the offensive line is doing what it’s supposed to,” Joe Smigiel said.

Ben McEnroe, the former head coach at Cal Lutheran University, was hired at Thousand Oaks after one year coaching at King’s Academy in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Head coach Ben McEnroe directs his team during a Thousand Oaks High football practice on Tuesday.

But the transition was eased by the McEnroes’ history in Thousand Oaks, which includes years of Little League baseball and youth football.

“It didn’t take long for him to establish himself,” McEnroe said of Cory. “He was involved in baseball season (last spring). He played spring ball and was with us all summer. It’s not like he’s some new kid. He grew up on the practice field and the sideline at CLU.”

Cory McEnroe has 44 tackles and 1.5 sacks as a junior playing middle linebacker, a position that was vacated by the graduation of Chase Martin.

“It gives him something to aspire to,” Cory McEnroe said. “He’s got another year to go, but that’s what’s exciting about it.”

Cory McEnroe, the son of the head coach, has been a standout linebacker for Thousand Oaks this season.

Martin, The Star’s reigning All-County Defensive Player of the Year, is now playing at Boise State.

“I’ve got to talk to Chase a couple times before he left for college,” Cory McEnroe said. “He’s a great guy. Being around him, you learn so much. That position is so fun for me to play. I love talking to everyone on the defense.”

Joe Smigiel calls the Ben McEnroe an obvious Division I talent, a key part of a Lancers defense that will be working to slow his sons on Friday.

Joe Curley covers high school, collegiate and professional football for The Star. He can be reached at joe.curley@vcstar.com. For more coverage, follow @vcspreps on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Thousand Oaks-Newbury Park game will be a Father-Son night