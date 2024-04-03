Your thoughts on West Ham v Tottenham

[BBC]

We asked for your thoughts on Tuesday's Premier League game between West Ham and Tottenham.

Here are some of your responses:

West Ham fans

Ian: Time to give Moyes some credit for the tactics. West Ham's low block had Spurs running up a lot of blind alleys and ensured they were unable to create many clear-cut chances. Had West Ham been more clinical it would have been three points in the bag rather than just the one.

Eric: West Ham are in a good enough place in the league so Moyes should take the brakes off and let the players play with a bit more freedom. That might appease some of the fans.

Clacton Rd Iron: Spurs made five substitutions, Moyes made none - despite Antonio, Ward-Prowse and Coufal looking exhausted. At least 10 of the same players will be picked on Saturday and for the biggest game of the season against Bayer Leverkusen next Thursday. Change the personnel when needed, not the formation - this team will be totally burned out and done in before the second leg against Leverkusen.

Harry: I’m still frustrated at Moyes. I was begging for him not to make a defensive change but I got something worse instead: zero subs. Spurs were there for the taking - we just needed fresh legs and for Ings or Mubama to come on to help push our front three forward more, especially when our defence was more solid and structured.

Tottenham fans

Ray: Yet another goal conceded from a set-piece, although it was lucky because it came off Zouma's back. Vicario saved us from a defeat with some super stops. West Ham are a bit of a bogey team for us so this is a point gained rather than two lost. Still confident we can overhaul Villa. Richarlison should start the next game.

Andy: It's clear what Ange is building here at Spurs. The signs are there but the project needs to shift to the next stage before we'll see us killing teams off effectively and unlocking tight defences. Another player or two like Maddison are desperately needed. Overall, though, a solid performance against a stout defensive side.

Paul: Werner did nothing after the first 10 minutes. Didn’t understand Ange's substitutions in taking Bentancur and Madders off. Another missed opportunity.

Edgar: Too much passing back and a very negative attitude going forward. Players were often very greedy in wanting to score themselves when a simple pass would make a shot more certain. However, you cannot score if you don't go forward. Some 60% possession may sound good but if it's in your own half of the pitch you won't score goals.