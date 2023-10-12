Thoughts on Virginia Tech, Syracuse predictions from Kassim, Williams | Seminole Script

Welcome to Seminole Script.

Seminole Script is recorded each Wednesday following the second practice of the week and will be accompanied by a Seminole Script Roundtable.

Democrat writers Ehsan Kassim and Jack Williams talk about all things Florida State football, including final thoughts on last week's win against Virginia Tech., a glimpse into Tuesday and Wednesday practices and a look ahead to Saturday's game against Syracuse.

The No. 4 Seminoles (5-0, 3-0 ACC) and Orange (4-2, 0-2) are scheduled to face off at Doak Campbell Stadium at noon p.m. Saturday. (Broadcast: ABC).

Kassim and Williams share their final thoughts on Virginia Tech and look ahead to this week's game in the roundtable below.

This week - and moving forward - Kassim and Williams will discuss other FSU sports in an extended version of the podcast, which can be found below.

Mike Martin health update: As family deals with dementia, legendary FSU Coach Mike Martin's mind is on the diamond

Any final thoughts on FSU's victory against Virginia Tech?

Ehsan Kassim: I have two thoughts. Five games into the season, I have questions about what "FSU's best game" is now. But I also commend the team for learning from the Boston College game about having an early lead and almost blowing it.

As safety Akeem Dent said following Wednesday's, "No team is perfect," but it's fair to say this is a great, but flawed Seminoles team. That doesn't mean they can't win the ACC and contend for the College Football Playoffs, as the path is wide open with the schedule left.

But the margin of error in college football is very small. FSU needs to expect its opponents to throw their "best" at FSU every week and the Seminoles need to be ready to respond.

Jack Williams: One of the biggest things I saw from this game was that FSU played its best quarter of the entire season. The first quarter, outside of a few flags, was almost flawless. However, after that, things nearly fell apart.

Virginia Tech turned on a gear in the second and third and nearly came back. FSU found its footing, but it was another game where the Seminoles went up early against an opponent they're heavily favored to beat, and nearly saw all of it fall apart.

A win is a win, but we still aren't seeing the Seminoles dominant for all four quarters.

What do the Seminoles need to improve on from last week?

Ehsan Kassim: They cannot have a letdown quarter. Virginia Tech could never find a rhythm on offense, so it never felt like the Seminoles were in danger, even when the Hokies pulled within five points early in the third quarter.

But the Orange have a more potent offense and are going to put up points if the FSU defense slacks off at all. If the offense is not putting up points at the same time, there will be an upset alert in Tallahassee.

Syracuse's unique 3-3-5 defense will also present challenges. The defense - which uses three defensive linemen, three linebackers and five defensive backs - is a different look and allows new defensive coordinator Rocky Long to create pressure in unique ways. The Orange enter the weekend with the fourth-most sacks in the ACC with 18 sacks, which is also tied for 19th nationally.

Jordan Travis was sacked twice against the Hokies and the protection broke down a couple of other times.

Jack Williams: I'm going to say it again and again until I pass out. FSU needs to play all four quarters. Every single game, including Southern Miss, you can point out at least one quarter where it has underperformed.

The second against LSU, the first against USM, the fourth against Boston College, the first half against Clemson and the second quarter against Virginia Tech. We have yet to see a game where the Seminoles have dominated the entire game.

Against Syracuse, a team that hits hard and boasts another mobile quarterback, letting the Orange hang around could spell upset for FSU. Over halfway through the season, the Seminoles need to play a full game now more than ever before they're exposed. It could be Syrcuase doing that or it could be someone further down the road.

Who is a player FSU needs to key in on to prevent a potential upset scare?

Ehsan Kassim: Quarterback Garrett Shrader.

As a runner, he is dangerous, as FSU knows when he posted a 137-yard rushing performance against FSU in Tallahassee two years ago. Shrader has continued to be a threat with his legs, with 71 rushes for 368 yards and six scores this season.

He has also shown improvement as a starter, with eight touchdown passes to five interceptions, to go along with 1,272 yards and a 64% completion rate.

If Shrader is not contained in the pocket, the Seminoles' defense could be in for a long afternoon, as they will struggle to get off the field.

Jack Williams: Quarterback Garrett Shrader.

FSU has struggled with mobile quarterbacks. We saw it with LSU's Jayden Daniels and Boston College's Thomas Castellanos. Shrader is in the same class, and maybe even better. He's a veteran and has been an anchor for a lot of the Orange's success this season.

The Seminoles cannot let him take over the game and play hero ball in a similar sense that Castellanos did. If he gets room and finds running routes he will make FSU pay for it. FSU needs to force him to throw the ball early and keep him at bay throughout the entire game.

UNC was able to limit his impact last week, leading to a 40-7 Tar Heel win. The Seminoles need to follow a similar script in order to win.

If Johnny Wilson is out, which wide receiver do you think steps up?

Ehsan Kassim: Ja'Khi Douglas.

His route-running skills have been something I have been high on for the last two seasons. When he has stayed healthy and been able to get on the field, his ability to separate and get open is as good as anyone on the team.

He did have two drops last week but that was knocking off some rust after not playing a game this season. With playing time under his belt, this week he'll make his introduction and be a name opponents and fans will have to worry about outside of Johnny Wilson and Keon Coleman.

Jack Williams: Kentron Poitier.

When Wilson went out against Virginia Tech Poitier was the one who was called in and he has a chance to really stand out if he gets the opportunity. He has a similar stature to Wilson at 6-foot-3-inches and 205 pounds.

He had an active role at wide receiver last season, recording 283 yards and four touchdowns. He had debatably the best showing in the Spring Showcase, setting high expectations for the 2023 season. He missed three games after suffering an undisclosed injury against LSU but has since returned.

This is another player I think was knocking off some dust against Virginia Tech and could really break out against Syracuse. You also have to take into mind the performance of the tight ends when talking about possibly filling in Wilson. May be a group effort.

Change in direction: FSU football has experienced turnaround since time last Syracuse was in town

What is your prediction for the game?

Ehsan Kassim: Florida State 31, Syracuse 20

The Orange are a tough team and will be a pesky opponent for the Seminoles in this one. Shrader has had success against the Seminoles in the past.

Shrader has been improved throwing the ball this season but against a Seminoles team that has struggled defending running quarterbacks, I'd expect Syracuse to focus more on that.

Trey Benson will have a kickoff return for a TD in this one and Travis finishes with his second 300-yard passing game of the season, with Coleman finishing with 150 yards and Douglas eclipsing 75 yards.

The Orange are within a score entering the fourth but the Seminoles put it away with a Travis touchdown pass to Kyle Morlock, his first TD with FSU.

Jack Williams: Florida State 35, Syracuse 24

FSU is a 17.5-point favorite according to Caesars Sportsbook, but is going to come up short of covering that spread. This is going to be a closer game than most people think as the Orange are bringing forward a unique defense and a kind of quarterback that has given the Seminoles trouble.

It would be nice to see FSU play a complete game, but I think that Shrader is going to be a constant presence in this game and keep Syracuse in it. However, the Seminoles are just too deep all around and they walk away with a win here.

GAME INFORMATION

Who: No. 4 FSU (5-0, 3-0 ACC) vs. Syracuse (4-2, 0-2)

When/where: Saturday, noon; Doak Campbell Stadium

TV/Radio: ABC/94.9 FM

Live game updates: www.Tallahassee.com; @Ehsan_Kassim, @jackgwilliams and @JimHenryTALLY on X, formerly Twitter

Reach Ehsan Kassim at ekassim@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Ehsan_Kassim. You can also follow our coverage on Facebook (NoleSports) and Instagram (tlhnolesports).

No one covers the ‘Noles like the Tallahassee Democrat. Subscribe using the link at the top of the page and never miss a moment.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FSU football: Ehsan Kassim, Jack Williams predict Syracuse game