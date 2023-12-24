Your thoughts on Tottenham v Everton

Your views banner

We asked you for your thoughts after Tottenham beat Everton in the Premier League on Saturday.

Here are some of the top comments:

Spurs fans

Ernie: After a bright start where we looked comfortably in control, having scored the two goals, they took their foot off the pedal and allowed Everton back into the game. Everton will probably consider themselves unlucky to not be leaving with at least one point. Ultimately, it was a big win but the team need to maintain better focus.

Elvis: I thought it was a good performance from Spurs. When Everton came back to 2-1, I felt we really dug in and the goalkeeper was outstanding. Everton have been on a roll but we showed character and in the end deserved the points.

Herman: Not our best game but the three points are important. The first 25 minutes were very good but then we got sloppy and didn't keep possession of the ball long enough. Despite all of this, we should have put the game to bed.

Noam: I've got to applaud Ange for not changing his tactics one bit. We do need our injured players back soon because our team just isn't as good without them. We were the worse team in this game, however I will take any sort of win against an in-form Everton team.

Everton fans

Blue: On any other day Everton would have come away with a draw here. The shock of the two early goals made it a difficult task. Richarlison was always going to score and he did. It was nice seeing Gomes back in the team after so long and I'm pleased for him that he scored. Hopefully we will see more of him, a quality player who did exactly what was asked of him. A good effort today.

Jeff: It's a mystery to me why Dyche keeps on starting Calvert-Lewin instead of Beto, and why he waited until the 79th minute to bring him on when we went into half-time already 2-0 down is a mystery too.

Mark: A reasonable performance which, with a bit of luck, could have resulted in a point. However, we’ve got to remember where we’ve been the last couple of seasons before being too hard on ourselves. Our main problem is that, like it or not, we will always be compared with our neighbours and, in all honesty, we will always come up worse.

Rich: This was a far cry from the Toffees of last season when heads would drop after going two goals down. The spirit right to the end, chasing players down, and pressing to the very last minute gives more than just hope for the rest of the season. A performance that makes you proud to be a Blue.