Your thoughts on Sunday's game

[BBC]

We asked for your views on Sunday's match between Brighton and Aston Villa

Here are some of your answers:

Brighton fans

Jane: Much better than last week. Played faster and more positively. It is still a struggle to shoot [but] at last, a goal and a win!

Harry: Roberto de Zerbi may have a back-up game plan at last. We just need to build on this now and try to secure a top-half finish.

Bob: What a difference! We played with a lot of spirit and hopefully rekindled the art of winning. Villa looked tired after their midweek match and we certainly know that feeling after our exploits in Europe. Looking forward to our trip to the Magpies and hope the Seagulls will nick their chips.

Ed: A relief after a very lean patch, but we deserved the win, particularly with the offside knee decision. Too much negative speculation by some recently after a great first half of the season. We have an excellent squad, manager and amazing ownership. That hasn’t changed. We move forward.

Aston Villa fans

David: With a tired and threadbare midfield we're struggling, especially when teams overload the middle. Unai [Emery] needs to take a chance on [Tim] Iroegbunam. We're limping over the line but the players will regret anything they don't give over the next 14 days.

Steve: A very jaded performance. We looked second best to a team that we had loved playing over the last few seasons. Can't wait to have a squad able to cope with Europe and the Premier League. Thanks to Liverpool the European dream still shines, bur this was a day of low energy.

Ian: Very poor performance for a team competing for a Champions League place. The number of shots and corners could be counted on one hand. Need a bigger squad as players look jaded and sloppy on the ball.

Don: We are absolutely exhausted. I don't think we will get another point this season but thank you Unai for the best season in heaven knows how long.