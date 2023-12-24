Your thoughts on Saturday's game

Your views banner

We asked you for your thoughts after Liverpool hosted Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday.

Here are some of your comments:

Liverpool fans

James: Much better performance than against United- more energy and cohesion. A draw was probably fair but we could have won it in the second half with calmer play. Atmosphere was superb, as was the game.

Tim: Cant beat Manchester United or Arsenal at home shows we are not going to win the league. We are not at top level at the moment. Saying that the team battled well but we were at home. Two good sides going at it made a great game to watch.

Mark: Thought we were the better side against a very good Arsenal team. Frustrating not to win it with Trent’s chance. But we are a work in progress with a brand new midfield which is still gelling together. More than happy where we are, but injuries, as with other teams are beginning to be of concern.

Niall: So much more to come from this team, need to retain possession more in the final third and have more patience. Still second with huge improvements ahead - Title winners, next year if not this.

Arsenal fans

James: For me a fair result a bit lucky with the penalty incident and the breakaway chance but otherwise a sound performance. Rice was excellent again and a nice feeling to be top at Christmas.

David: Brilliant, display from Arsenal very positive and very revealing in terms of the ambition of the team , they look like a team that wants to win the league.

Vince: Top at Christmas for the second year running. The difference being we have an indomitable Rice this time round, and if Saliba and Jesus stay fit - unlike last season - I believe this just might be our year!

Nigel: Looking more confident than we have done at Anfield in the past. Some great performances especially Saliba, Rice and later on Trossard but Zinchenko got turned around by Salah too often although, very good going forward. Looking forward to Jurian Timber getting a game in that position. All said a well earned point and top spot at Christmas.