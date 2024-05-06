Your thoughts on Saturday's game

[BBC]

We asked for your reaction to Saturday's match between Burnley and Newcastle.

Here are some of your answers:

Burnley fans

Mike: That's what capitulation looks like. Miserable game and miserable Bank Holiday weather. [Vincent] Kompany must be wondering how he ended up here. Championship football cannot come soon enough.

Bob: Just when there was a small ember of hope, this team finds a way to snuff it out before you get too excited. Vincent, this season is down to you. Playing youngsters who had little or no experience of first-team football, let alone in England and not playing the team that walked the Championship. The [James] Trafford v [Arijanet] Muric debate all season. Why ?

Jack: Was a really good start but we just weren’t able to hold on and Newcastle showed why they were in the Champions League earlier this season. Have to accept our fate now after Nottingham Forest won, but hopefully we can do it again in the Championship.

Steven: Don’t know where that performance came from after the first 15 minutes but remember they are a very good side! Poorest performance for a while in the biggest game of the season. Let’s get ready for next week - stranger things have happened!

Newcastle fans

Simon: Very positive team performance, We managed the game well and were quick and strong going forward. Given our injuries, particularly in defence, the back row performed well. Dan Burn is in form in his more natural centre back role. I am feeling positive about our final few games and chase for sixth place. Well done team - Eddie, staff and above all fans.

Kegs: Cracking performance. [Jacob] Murphy had probably his best game for the club. The whole team stepped up and we looked so dangerous when attacking. The goals are flowing at just the right time of the season.

Liam: Eddie Howe is more a manager of the year candidate this season than last. In contention for top five, with a threadbare squad and the most lost minutes due to injury and missing players in a season is incredible. If we get above media darling Ange's [Postecoglou] Spurs, he's pulled off one of the greatest seasons ever.

Geoff: This is what we’ve been waiting for - a rampant Newcastle team. In a mood like this they are difficult to contain but what a joy to watch. When all of our players are back, they will dominate no matter the opposition. Well done the Toon.