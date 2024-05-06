Your thoughts on Saturday's game

[BBC]

We asked for your reaction to Saturday's match between Arsenal and Bournemouth.

Here are some of your answers:

Arsenal fans

Ian: The atmosphere at Emirates Stadium is becoming a 12th player - all season long the crowd has lifted the players. The game at times was on a knife edge because the ball just wouldn't smash the back of the net, but this season Arsenal have showed resilience not just at the start, but throughout games. Whether we win the league or not, this has been a fantastic season.

Bob: I was at the game and I thought it was one of the most controlled and dominant performances by Arsenal. There was no serious threat from Bournemouth in the first half and only fleeting moments in the second. Arsenal’s control and skills were on full show including fighting for the ball and snuffing out any opposition attacks. Fabulous on the ball.

Toby: Harsh penalty decision on Bournemouth. Dominic Solanke had no eyes for the ball for the disallowed goal. Arsenal look tired, but luck seems to be with us. And Declan Rice too. Looked out on his feet but still managed a run from inside his own half in the 97th minute. I want whatever he's having!

Davey: Doing all they have to do and doing it well. Great performance under what must have been stressful conditions. Full of admiration for Bournemouth - came to do a job and never gave up. Wish other teams would do the same in this title race.

Bournemouth fans

Lee: Couldn't believe the ridiculous penalty. Aren't goalies allowed in the area now? Havertz was dragging his foot anyway. Bournemouth were the victims of a flawed system that possibly has its favourites. The Bournemouth goal that was ruled out also should have stood.

Tom: They were cheated with that penalty decision.

Shaun: A good result for the Premier League run-in. Arsenal have a great team but we were on the wrong end of two very debatable decisions. It always seems to be the case with the smaller clubs. Nonetheless, very excited about our prospects for next season.

Simon: Score flattered Arsenal. Battery onslaught in the first half but we showed great commitment to defend and block the ball. It could have been avoided by simply playing higher up the pitch and getting rid off too many short passes at the back as that led to constant loss of possession with Arsenal’s high pressing. In the second half, it was a much better attacking performance. The VAR was also very poor.