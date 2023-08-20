Thoughts regarding Ohio State football’s decision at quarterback

The biggest question mark surrounding Ohio State Football in 2023 is who will head coach Ryan Day choose as his starting quarterback?

The candidates are third-year sophomore Kyle McCord and true-sophomore Devin Brown. Both of them were extremely highly ranked recruits, McCord as the No. 49 overall prospect and Brown as the No. 44 overall prospect according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

The pedigree is there for each of them, but the lack of experience is what is holding the duo back. Many thought Day would have already named a starter, but to me that doesn’t make sense (more on that later). Find out below what I think about the quarterback race as the season gets closer to starting.

Trust Day

Thoughts

There is no doubt in my mind that Ryan Day will get this decision right. He hasn’t made a bad one since he came to Ohio State in 2017. The track record should have earned everyone trust as he tries to find a successor for No. 2 overall pick in the NFL draft, C.J. Stroud. Day will make the right choice, trust the process.

Play both early

Thoughts

There is nothing to lose by playing both in the first few games because it’s early in each individual game. You have to get McCord and Brown reps against the opponents first team defense. It’s truly the only way to figure out which one can step up when the bullets are flying. Plus, they both really need the experience.

How come McCord hasn’t taken grasp yet?

Thoughts

This really is the most concerning issue for me. McCord has had every opportunity to take the job and run with it but hasn’t. It’s a bit confusing why, considering Brown was hurt at the end of spring and McCord has a full year more of being in the program. Could the former high school teammate of star receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. be struggling more than we thought? Time will tell.

No rush to name a starter

Thoughts

Day shouldn’t feel like he needs to make a decision by next week to prep for Indiana because the Buckeyes should defeat the Hoosier fairly handily. Then it’s two games where Ohio State could sleep-walk through and still likely win. The games important for both of these combatants, so each rep will matter. Day should continue to give them time with the first-team and see what they can do.

If it’s close when it’s Notre Dame week, play the younger player

Thoughts

This is the biggest game of the first half of the season and by game four, Day should have a good idea of who the guy for the job is. If he doesn’t then I’d give the reigns to Brown. The idea behind this is fairly simple, he’d conceivably have more time as the starter, thus building continuity with the offensive line and receivers. I’d much rather see a multi-year starter than have to go through this process all over again next year, even with the glut of options Day has at his disposal.

