Some thoughts on Packers as first preseason game approaches

The Green Bay Packers are preparing for the start of the preseason on Saturday night. The Houston Texans are heading to Lambeau Field for the exhibition opener for both teams.

Here are some thoughts on the Packers as the first preseason game approaches:

– Elgton Jenkins has a big opportunity ahead. He’s already a Pro Bowl guard, and now he’s entering Year 3 with a chance to play left tackle, the most important (or valuable) position along the offensive line. His individual value could skyrocket if he’s good at left tackle. By all accounts, he’s been terrific playing left tackle to start camp. It’s certainly possible his long-term position will have to be at right tackle, especially if he pushes his value up another tier by excelling at left tackle to start 2021.

– This team looks deep at receiver, offensive line and cornerback. Good players at all three position groups aren’t going to make the 53-man roster. It’s a good problem to have. The Packers have plenty of pass-catchers, blockers and coverage people, and depth is so valuable at all three spots in today’s NFL.

– The Packers offensive line will be versatile, and it could be huge. Adding Josh Myers (6-5, 310) and Dennis Kelly (6-8, 321) really turns this into an intimidating group. And Ben Braden (6-6, 329) is another giant who could play a lot of snaps. The average of the (assumed) top eight guys along the offensive line is somewhere around 6-5 and 314 pounds.

– Rashan Gary looks like a breakout star and a slimmed-down Preston Smith has millions of reasons to bounce back in 2021. The pass-rush could be very good this season, but it’s worth noting that Za’Darius Smith is on the NFI list and hasn’t practiced, and now Kenny Clark is hurt. The Packers could run through offensive lines if these four can stay healthy.

– Adding Randall Cobb might allow Matt LaFleur to be even more creative with rookie Amari Rodgers, who looks ready to contribute right away. Getting him on the move pre-snap will be vital. So will moving him around in different packages. Camp has revealed that LaFleur will put Rodgers in the backfield for snaps. His versatility and quick-twitch athleticism could provide fun new wrinkles.

Story continues

– Can TJ Slaton play snaps immediately? He’s getting time with the first-team defense while Kenny Clark nurses an injury. The potential of the whole Packers’ front changes if an athletic 330-pounder can contribute. The Packers will be patient with Slaton, but he’ll have a chance to earn snaps early on.

List

Green Bay Packers depth chart entering first preseason game of 2021

– There appears to be an added emphasis on special teams. Coordinator Maurice Drayton is having more starters play on teams, and both Brian Gutekunst and Matt LaFleur have commented on the importance of playing specials teams to winning the final few roster spots. The Packers know they must get better in the third phase.

– The training camp trial by fire for rookie Eric Stokes can only be a good thing. He’s playing a ton of snaps in place of Kevin King, who hasn’t practiced. And that’s meant a lot of snaps against Davante Adams and the first-team offense. Every little technical mistake will be exposed when facing one of the game’s greats. As Jerry Gray said, it’s only going to get easier for him. He won’t be facing an All-Pro receiver and the NFL’s MVP every week. King is always an availability question mark, so the Packers need Stokes to get better fast. The No. 2 cornerback spot is an obvious area where the Packers can improve in 2021.

– Seventh-round pick Kylin Hill could lock down a roster spot by winning the kick returner job. Returning kicks has become less and less valuable as the NFL has adjusted the rules, but Hill’s speed, cutting ability and ball security could all make him a safe and effective returner. And he’s opened so many eyes with his quickness and running ability that there’s a chance he could contribute on offense as a rookie.

– Packers outside linebackers coach Mike Smith really laid the praise on heavy for second-year rusher Tipa Galeai while noting he still needs to add weight and power. He’s long and lanky, but he also provides a nice changeup from what the Packers already have at outside linebacker. There’s value to be had there if he can play special teams and contribute as a rotational speed rusher. The same goes for Jonathan Garvin, a seventh-round pick from 2020 who is still only 21 years old.

– It’s easy to like the way the Packers are handling the slot position on defense. Chandon Sullivan looks like the starter, but Jaire Alexander and Darnell Savage are both getting reps there so each player can be a matchup weapon inside. Alexander can match No. 1 receivers in the slot, and Savage can come down and play inside against teams with receiving threats at tight end. And rookie Shemar Jean-Charles is getting trained there too. It’s a good setup.

– I’d be a little concerned about Kamal Martin. He was working with the third-team defense at inside linebacker before an experiment at outside linebacker, and now he’s hurt with another knee injury. Martin was a surprise standout last summer but it’s been a different story a year later.

– The Packers keep talking up De’Vondre Campbell but I’d also advise some caution there. He’s played at a replacement level over the last two or three seasons. Why do you think a 6-4 inside linebacker that runs 4.5 is on his third team in three years? He’s not going to be a star, but maybe he’s an average starter for a team that hasn’t had average linebacker play for a long time.

– I wouldn’t underestimate what the return of Josiah Deguara could do for the offense. The Packers were the best offense in football without him a year ago, but Matt LaFleur had to piece together different options in the H-back role. Deguara is the perfect fit. They like him in the slot, inline and in the backfield. Everyone talks up his football intelligence. Expect Deguara to have a decent-sized role.

– The safety battle behind Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage is fascinating. Will Redmond hasn’t practiced yet during camp, allowing Vernon Scott, Henry Black, Innis Gaines and Christian Uphoff to play a lot of snaps. Redmond isn’t a roster lock and must hurry back because the young guys are coming for his job. And to be honest, the Packers need to do better than Redmond as a top backup behind the two starters.

– Aaron Rodgers won’t play in the preseason, which is no surprise. All this means is a lot of Jordan Love under center. The next three weeks of action will be absolutely vital in his development. After these three preseason games, he might not throw another pass in a real game until next August. And after missing the entire preseason last year, he needs every rep he can get. Expect ups and downs.

– No injuries. The preseason can be valuable for younger players, but the Packers were just fine without exhibition games last summer. The goal for Matt LaFleur: get through these next three weeks without losing anyone expected to play a significant role on Sunday, Sept. 12 in New Orleans. Sitting veterans should be the play.

List

Best position battles so far at Packers training camp

Related