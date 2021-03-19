Some thoughts on the Packers after a few days of free agency

Zach Kruse
·3 min read
The new league year is about three days old. The Green Bay Packers have been quiet, a predictable outcome after the team signed Aaron Jones to a new deal on Sunday. The team has lost a few quality players, including center Corey Linsley and running back Jamaal Williams.

Here are some Packers-themed thoughts on free agency so far:

– The Packers will eventually sign a veteran player or two, but it’s looking more and more like the team only wants to go bargain shopping. In fact, it might be all the team is capable of without making big cap moves. Early on, prices have been high at need positions like cornerback and defensive line. Cornerback still might provide an opportunity to find value. Same at receiver. The additions will come, but patience is required. Prices will start to drop, and then the Packers will (or should) get involved.

– You have to wonder if Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are working on an extension. It would help explain why the team hasn’t touched his deal, even with easy cap savings available. An extension would be much more difficult to figure out, creating the wait. Either that, or the Packers just don’t want to touch his deal. Keeping it as-is would give the Packers flexibility year-to-year at quarterback. Maybe that’s more important to the team than the savings in 2021.

– Credit Brian Gutekunst and Russ Ball for keeping this roster mostly intact. Losing Corey Linsley always seemed likely after his All-Pro season. But as of Friday, Linsley is the only major departure. Rick Wagner needs to be replaced, but the core from last year’s team will return in 2021. That has to be considered a win for the Packers, even if cap problems will exist again in 2022. They kicked a lot of money down the road. But the Packers only cut two players and still kept Jones and got under the cap without touching Rodgers’ deal.

– The Packers have been connected to a few veteran centers early on, but I think the team’s next starting center is already on the roster. And it’s not Elgton Jenkins. Lucas Patrick was capable as a starting guard, but I think he’d work nicely as Linsley’s replacement in 2021. Jenkins can stay at guard, where he was a Pro Bowler, or move to right tackle. And the team can start grooming Jon Runyan Jr. and Simon Stepaniak for a starting role, or re-sign Lane Taylor to play guard.

– Kevin King isn’t the most popular player in Green Bay after his dud in the NFC title game, but he could end up being a real bargain for a team. Is he a great No. 2 corner? No. But he’s a capable player, albeit with some limitations. There hasn’t been a peep about him during the first few days of free agency. I’d bet he’ll sign a one-year deal for very little money. The Packers should be interested in bringing him back if his market is non-existent.

– Excited to see what Tim Boyle can do in Detroit. Will he ever be a starter? Who knows. But he’s got a good arm, and he’s been a sponge around Rodgers for three years. Mike McCarthy and Matt LaFleur, two coaches that know quarterbacks, both liked him a lot. And experience in both of the offenses should help him transition. Then again, backup quarterbacks are ALWAYS overhyped and overvalued. It’s still possible Boyle could be a quality backup in the league for a while.

List

All the moves the Packers made to get under the salary cap to start 2021

