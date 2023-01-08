Thoughts on Ohio State’s signees after All-American Bowl

The Buckeyes were very well represented at the All-American Bowl on Saturday afternoon. Ohio State had the most players of any school in the country playing in the game, seven, and each of them got their opportunity to play.

Some shined a bit brighter due to being a focal point of the East and West’s offense. Keep in mind, this is an all-star game, the coaches try to get everyone playing time so it’s bit scarce.

It was still a very impressive showing for Buckeyes who will be on campus soon. The future is very bright with these seven and here are some thoughts on each of their performances during the All-American Bowl.

Wide receiver Brandon Inniss

OSU WR commit Brandon Inniss with a TD in the All American Bowl. FILTHY route. pic.twitter.com/HqiSHIpzN6 — Buckeyes Network (@BuckeyesNetwork) January 7, 2023

A big time prospect, one who really showed well during the action. Inniss was the only five-star in the class and it showed early with a touchdown catch. On the play his body is college-ready made a great adjust while being crisp with his route. I think Inniss forces his way onto the field this fall.

Wide receiver Carnell Tate

It's Carnell Tate's turn for a touchdown from Dante Moore. Stick around for the O-H handshake. pic.twitter.com/fzBteU6QeF — Tony Gerdeman (@TonyGerdeman) January 7, 2023

Might Tate join Inniss is playing as a true-freshman? It’s hard to think that he won’t at least get a few reps, his skill set is unique in a very good way. Long, lean and super-athletic, Tate glides on the field. His touchdown catch was a thing of beauty, using his long arms to snatch the ball while keeping his stride and balance.

Quarterback Lincoln Kienholz

Guided the West to their only two scores through the air. Each of them Kienholz showed something different, the first one scrambling away from the defense and the second one reading the coverage from the pocket. He might need some time to adjust to the speed of college, but when the game slows down for him, Kienholz has a chance to be a very good player.

Cornerback Calvin Simpson-Hunt

Targeted just a few times but when he was, Simpson-Hunt didn’t allow anything. With the cornerback depth very shallow, there’s a chance for this Texan to play early. Being a captain in an event means he connected with his teammates quickly. It’s a good thing and Simpson-Hunt is bringing that to Columbus as well.

Safety Malik Hartford

Future Ohio State safety Malik Hartford ruining a screen pass from future Ohio State quarterback Lincoln Kienholz. pic.twitter.com/HaEOGX7H56 — Tony Gerdeman (@TonyGerdeman) January 7, 2023

Their chatter from San Antonio was that Hartford practiced well, which is what you want to see. He helped the East team control the game defensively. One the play above, Hartford showed some good closing speed and play recognition. There is a need at safety so there is some potential for playing time early.

Defensive end Joshua Mickens

Although he didn’t flash during the game, Mickens, like Hartford, helped the effort on defense. His speed off the edge is always something teams need and he for sure brings that. Mickens does need to get into the weight room, he just looks a bit too slight to play right away.

Offensive lineman Luke Montgomery

Ohio State O-line signee Luke Montgomery (54). pic.twitter.com/YLXthxFpxA — Bill Kurelic (@Bill_Kurelic) January 4, 2023

The only offensive lineman to represent the Buckeyes played well but on the interior. With his measurables, it seems like Montgomery will be better suited playing guard instead of tackle. He also needs to add some strength, so a redshirt year would do Monty a lot of good.

The group

Onto the next chapter with the boys 🌰🤞🏼@OhioStateFB pic.twitter.com/O4RJ6ISgF1 — Luke Montgomery (@lukeMonty8) January 7, 2023

