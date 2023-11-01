Thoughts on Ohio State’s position in the initial College Football Playoff rankings

As we all found out last night, Ohio State Football is ranked as the No. 1 team in the country by the College Football Playoff committee. The group said plenty about the process which you can read all about here.

It was a bit of a surprise nationally, but many believed that the Buckeyes were deserving of the top spot due to strength of schedule with two wins over top 10 opponents. To me it made plenty of sense to put Ohio State there, but there is a bigger picture to this.

We have all had a night to think about the rankings and here are my thoughts on Ohio State and it’s No. 1 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings. Here are some of mine.

No. 1 is a good spot

Most appearances in @CFBPlayoff rankings (out of 55 all-time) Alabama, Ohio State 55

Clemson 51

Oklahoma 47

Notre Dame 44

Georgia 43

Utah 42

LSU 40

Michigan, Oklahoma State 38

Oregon, USC 33

Wisconsin 32

Penn State 31

Auburn 29

Florida 28

Baylor, Iowa, Michigan State,… — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 1, 2023

Thoughts

There is some solid history about teams being ranked at the top of the first set of rankings and where they ultimately end up. The Buckeyes now have some margin for error, as just two teams before them in the same spot have not made the CFP. As long as Ohio State doesn’t go into a massive slide, and as long as the number of undefeated and one-loss teams aren’t an outlier, it should make the final four.

The hunted

Weeks ranked as the #1 Team in the country in the 21st Century Ohio State: 33 Weeks

Rest of the Big Ten combined: 0 Weeks pic.twitter.com/Qu2xTpi5D3 — College Football Report (@CFBRep) November 1, 2023

Thoughts

This is no different that the position that the Buckeyes have been in for years, they are the hunted. Yeah, they haven’t won a conference title in two years, but Ohio State has been in this position before. It’s comes with the territory and now this group has to live up to it and perform like it knows how to with that No. 1 next to its name.

Should Ohio State be No. 1?

Thoughts

Résumé-wise, the Buckeyes have a firm grasp as the top team. Eye test? Not nearly the same. As I mentioned on Sunday, having Ohio State inside the top two made plenty of sense. That turned out to be the case, and as great as it is, Georgia should probably be at the top. They Bulldogs won consecutive titles, even if the main cast isn’t around, they still haven’t lost a game this fall. A very solid argument can be made for the Bulldogs holding the top spot.

Controlling its own destiny

Thoughts

Ohio State controls its fate this season — win and get in. There is no worry about not making the CFP if the Buckeyes finish the season undefeated. It will get a bit squirrelly if a loss occurs, but as I mentioned earlier, history favors the Buckeyes if this were to happen. Ideally, there isn’t a defeat, Ohio State wins the Big Ten and retain the top spot heading into the playoffs.

Nationally

Check out the full #CFBPlayoff selection committee rankings for games played through Saturday, October 28. Where does your team rank as we head into the month of November? 🏈🏆 pic.twitter.com/ae9MqZUomE — College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) October 31, 2023

Thoughts

Two of the top four teams will suffer a loss at some point this year, the Buckeyes, and arch-rival Michigan, will play in their annual season finale. As for Georgia, it has a very tough remaining schedule, while Florida State has the easiest. The other unbeaten, Washington, is looking to sneak in, but like the Bulldogs, the Huskies have a very difficult remaining path.

These last few weeks of the college football season are going to be full of drama and excitement. Buckle up Buckeye fans, the wild ride is about to begin.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire