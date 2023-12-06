Thoughts on Ohio State football and the transfer portal

The 2023 pre-bowl season transfer portal has been wild. In fact, Ohio State football has seen a large group of its players enter.

It would not be surprising to see that the Buckeyes aren’t done losing players, it’s just the reality of the situation, which is becoming the norm around college football. Some teams have adjusted quickly, others have not had nearly the success.

As Ohio State tries to navigate the remainder of the 2023 season, I have a few thoughts on the Buckeyes and the transfer portal. Let’s start off with how I see the movement has been going so far for the scarlet and gray.

Ohio State is trimming the fat

You can tell people aren't used to seeing Ohio State operate like the SEC. Ryan Day does some roster management, and it's now the downfall of Ohio State, broke them blah blah blah. It's part of the game now. Bama had like 20+ transfer out last cycle as well. — jbook™ (@jbook37) December 5, 2023

Thoughts

The majority of players that the Buckeyes have seen leave weren’t major contributors to this past season’s team. Many of them have been in the program for multiple years, and couldn’t see the field. This is SEC-level of roster management, if you aren’t going to play, then look for a new home.

As much as we want to see players stay and wait for their opportunity, that isn’t this version of college football. With the No. 2 overall recruiting class according to the 247Sports Composite Team Rankings, the Buckeyes will once again reload their roster.

Kyle McCord’s decision

NEWS: Nebraska OC Marcus Satterfield and Ohio State transfer QB Kyle McCord are set to meet today, per @steven_sipple👀https://t.co/RImtRG9kEh pic.twitter.com/ds7zUvMUgU — On3 (@On3sports) December 5, 2023

Thoughts

There has been a lot of chatter about McCord being forced out, but that doesn’t seem to be the case. There’s buzz that Kyle’s family wanted assurances that he’d be the starter, and when Ryan Day said another competition would happen, McCord didn’t want go through that again and entered the portal.

Not much smoke around who could replace him via the portal, with plenty of solid options, although it seems like Washington State QB Cam Ward has been connected. It’s going to be interesting to see how this plays out between Devin Brown and Lincoln Kienholz, and then when Air Noland arrives in January.

Ohio State has the opportunity to fill roster holes

Thoughts

With the transfer portal, teams can now fill depth immediately, instead of having to develop a high school athlete. Ohio State can add veteran players in positions of need, and in my eyes there are more than a few areas that need upgrades. Offensive line, wide receiver, defensive end, linebacker and cornerback would be at the top of my list, with quarterback just slightly behind them due to the current and incoming talent mentioned above. Day has an opportunity to “rework” the roster and having the Bucks compete for a Big Ten title in a much deeper conference next season.

Expect more movement after the Cotton Bowl

Thoughts

This is just the start of player movement, we haven’t seen many leave for the NFL, just Miyan Williams so far, but more will come. Others will opt out of the bowl game, more will enter the transfer portal following that contest as well, and a few off to the NFL after too. Getting quality transfers and hitting on recruiting evaluations is more important than ever in college football.

This is the new norm in college football

A few transfer portal numbers so far: 351 football players entered yesterday (All divisions) 1,550 entered since Dec. 4 2,737 entered since Nov. 26 Of the 2,737 athletes that have entered, 1,167 are FBS players — Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) December 6, 2023

Thoughts

Ohio State was slow to adjust to Name, image and likeness, and now they’ve done the same with the transfer portal. Last offseason they missed on some big names, the biggest in my eyes was Florida State defensive lineman Jared Verse. They hit on Davison Igbinosun and Josh Simmons, but missed on Ja’Had Carter, Vic Cutler, and Lorenzo Styles Jr. The adjustment that needs to be made is pretty simple, get players who can contribute right away.

