Thoughts on Ohio State’s disappointing early signing period results

We all know how yesterday went, in the short term the Buckeyes looked very much like one of the losers of the day. Not only did they not get a verbal from either of the two 5-star prospects they were finalists for, Matayo Uiagalelei or Damon Wilson, they lost Kayin Lee as he flipped to Auburn.

To make matters worse, defensive back commit Jayden Bonsu is still in the air, having tweeted he signed but no indication with who, Miami (FL) being the other potential choice. Oh and transfer tackle Ajani Cornelius chose Oregon over the Buckeyes as well.

It might have seemed like the sky was falling, but that’s not all that we can take away from the start to the early signing period. Find out what I thought about this disappointment and direction of Ohio State Football.

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today

It wasn’t how Ohio State is accustomed to finishing

We have been spoiled in recent years, not just flipping a few prospects but winning recruiting battles over others. This year seemed like it was all bad, which it wasn’t with defensive end [autotag]Joshua Mickens[/autotag] committing yesterday. This just was different than most signing days for [autotag]Ryan Day[/autotag] and Ohio State. Was it bad? A little but….

Story continues

This is still a very good class

Top 10 high school recruiting classes right now, per 247Sports. 1. Alabama

2. Georgia

3. Texas

4. Miami

5. Ohio State

6. LSU

7. Oregon

8. Oklahoma

9. Notre Dame

10. Tennessee — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) December 22, 2022

A top 5 group according to the 247Sports composite team rankings. The best class in the Big Ten. One 5-star and 18 4-stars. It was eleven spots better than our rivals, who had their score boosted due to signing 30 players. 30! It felt like doom and gloom due to the bad day, but the Buckeyes still have one of the best rosters in the sport and continue to add elite talent to that collection. In the short term, this sucked, but it’s not like this team won’t be in contention for [autotag]College Football Playoff [/autotag] berths in virtually every season going forward.

Time to go hard after Cormani McClain and other non-signed 2023 prospects

#1 CB in the country Cormani McClain WILL NOT BE SIGNING WITH THE UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI TODAY. pic.twitter.com/lR2BZA4tAe — Elite Empire Athletes™ (@EliteEmpireATH) December 21, 2022

With just 19 signed players and playing the waiting game with Bonsu, there is room to add up to 6 more players at the final signing day in February. There are plenty of solid prospects still remaining, including the top cornerback in the country in Florida’s [autotag]Cormani McClain[/autotag]. If he doesn’t sign in this early period, the Buckeyes should go all-in on him. Same goes for defensive end [autotag]David Hicks[/autotag], another top player at his position. Don’t forget about top athlete [autotag]Nyckoles Harbor[/autotag]. The full-court press should be applied to the top remaining players, even if there is no previous relationship as in my eyes, even if they made verbals, they didn’t sign and are free game.

NIL made significant impacts in recruits thought process

Look forward to Buckeye Nation joining us! https://t.co/gGUixcn9w8 — THE Foundation (@TheFoundation1_) December 17, 2022

The Name, Image, Likeness era is in full effect. Did this make some recruits change their mind about where to go? You can bet they did but some of those players aren’t betting on themselves. They want to ensure getting paid now, not waiting for NFL dollars and massive endorsements. It’s a change that some teams have made effortlessly, see Oregon, and others like Ohio State and Oklahoma are still trying to figure out what is best for the program.

Need to hit the portal much harder now

As I went over from the start, it wasn’t just high school recruits that turned away the Buckeyes. Both offensive tackles that visited this past weekend, Cornelius and [autotag]Jeremiah Byers[/autotag], both decided to go elsewhere. Washington State tackle [autotag]Jarrett Kingston[/autotag] now has an offer but many of the other top lineman options are off the board. Cornerback is another position of need and the Buckeyes really aren’t creating much steam on that end either. Day needs to turn his focus on a few of these transfer and go after them hard.

The recruiting philosophy needs to be changed

The smaller classes don’t work anymore. With the transfer portal now allowing immediate eligibility, players aren’t inclined to wait around for their turns to play. They all want to play now and a lot. Three of the top five classes took more than 24, eight of the top ten did as well. The Buckeyes along with Texas were the only two schools not to do so. Yes, they both signed top 5 classes but the exodus of players via the portal could put both teams in very precarious situations if they continue to take less than the maximum.

The next class has to focus on defense

I'm trying to figure out why guys don't want to play DB for OSU. I remember coming out of high school and everybody wanted to be a part of DBU. What has changed? Do we need an elite DB coach? I'm confused right now. — Travis howard (@Travishoward_7) December 21, 2022

The 2023 class was very top heavy on offensive players, with just two top 100 signed players, defensive end [autotag]Jason Moore[/autotag] and cornerback [autotag]Calvin Simpson-Hunt[/autotag]. The need for more top-end talent on that side of the ball has to be addressed, especially given the struggles that we have had against our rivals and a few teams that weren’t nearly as talented as the Buckeyes (Maryland and Northwestern). [autotag]Garrett Stover[/autotag] is the only one of the three current commits on the defensive side of the ball and even though he’s a solid player, he’s not viewed as a center-piece of a class. The focus needs to be on the secondary and defensive line. Day needs to be better in this area next cycle.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire