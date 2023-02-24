Thoughts on Ohio State basketball’s loss at home to Penn State

It was the same old song and dance for the Ohio State basketball team. They battled visiting Penn State, but couldn’t do enough late to come away with a win, losing 75-71.

Head coach Chris Holtmann saw his team lose their ninth game in a row and 13 of the last 14. The team has won just two games since entering 2023, on the road at Northwestern and Iowa at home.

This outcome could have been expected, after starting center Zed Key was shut down with the should injury that had been bothering him since losing to Purdue in early January.

Find out my thoughts on yet another Ohio State basketball loss, to put its season record at 11-17, below.

Once again this team couldn’t close out a game

Why it mattered

This team all season has had trouble finishing halves and games. It once again was an issue against PSU, as they failed to take a halftime lead, missing two shots with just over a minute left. The end of the game was the same story, down just one point, 70-69, with under one minute to go. The Nittany Lions would close out the game, with the Buckeyes taking another single-possession loss. It’s something that happens with a young team but …

It was all about the freshman

Why it mattered

The unfortunate reality of this season is that it’s a loss, but there are still some things this team can accomplish, and getting the young players on the roster valuable experience is one of them. Consider this box checked, as four of them started: [autotag]Brice Sensabaugh[/autotag], [autotag]Felix Okpara[/autotag], [autotag]Bruce Thornton[/autotag] and [autotag]Roddy Gayle Jr.[/autotag]

All had their moments except Gayle Jr., but he’s not really one of the bigger offensive options on the team. He’s more of a defensive player at the moment and will work on his offensive game in the offseason. Okpara was 4/4 from the field but could have used him to grab a few more rebounds, just one.

Thornton was looking for his shot and they were falling, shooting 7/12 with 19 points. He didn’t do as good of a job distributing, but that was due to his scoring.

Sensabaugh was his usual impressive self, shooting effectively, 20 points on 8/14 shooting, while contributing in other areas. His defense was noticeable better and managed to stay out of foul trouble.

Sean McNeil was off

Why it mattered

McNeil has had an up-and-down season, either he’s hot or he’s not. Tonight, he was not, shooting 1-of-8 from beyond the arc, just 2-of-10 for the night and not managing to get to the line. He’s also become a defensive liability, with the game heading into its late stages, the second-best outside shooter was on the bench. For Holtmann to keep him on the court in late-game situations, he has to be better on defense. At this point in his career, that might be a lost cause.

Assists and turnovers were much better

You can't leave Roddy Gayle Jr. open like that 👀@OhioStateHoops pic.twitter.com/Tqug1D4x5t — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 24, 2023

Why it mattered

Both these stats are intertwined and in this game, the Buckeyes didn’t give up the ball (one turnover) and did a decent job sharing the ball with 11 assists. We had seen multiple games where the turnovers outnumbered the assists, so this was nice to see. Again, in a losing effort, or season, you have to take the small wins and this was one of them.

Justice Sueing has to be better

.@JusticeSueing with the hustle to tap the ball in. OSU: 35

PSU: 35#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/UGSVAojyYg — Ohio State Hoops (@OhioStateHoops) February 24, 2023

Why it mattered

The lone upperclassman in the starting lineup really has to be better than what he was tonight. Yes, a big shot by Sueing to get the Buckeyes back within two late was great but he would then commit a foul when he shouldn’t have. Overall, he shot 4-of-12 from the field, but he did contribute 10 rebounds. Sueing has to do a better job leading this young team and didn’t quite do that tonight.

