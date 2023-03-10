Thoughts on Ohio State basketball’s Big Ten Tournament win over Michigan State

The unthinkable has happened, Ohio State basketball has won yet another game in the Big Ten Tournament, this time knocking off No. 4 Michigan State 68-58 in the quarterfinals.

Not many thought the Buckeyes would win today, or even make it this far, but head coach Chris Holtmann has this squad peaking over the course of these last two weeks.

It’s a bit unfortunate how this has transpired but regardless of the timing, it has been a three-game stretch to remember for the Buckeyes.

Here are my thoughts about yet another win in the conference tournament, that propels Ohio State into the semifinals and a date against top-seeded Purdue Saturday.

This team has grit AKA Survive and Advance Part III

OUR HONOR DEFEND WE’LL FIGHT TO THE END FOR O-HI-O pic.twitter.com/g9oP7RDNhf — Ohio State Hoops (@OhioStateHoops) March 10, 2023

Thoughts

I know that I have mentioned this before but there is something to be said about a team that was down and out and rose up when it looked like they had nothing to play for. This was another game where this team could have folded at any moment but stood strong. It’s hard to win the conference tournament from the spot it started in, but OSU is giving us all a wild ride that has made this week so much fun. Thank you, Buckeyes.

Defense has led this three game charge

On to the semifinals of the @B1GMBBall Tournament! Tag somebody who wrote off @OhioStateHoops 😤 pic.twitter.com/D98eilZikI — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 10, 2023

Thoughts

For me, the biggest change between the mid-season swoon and this late-season run has been the collective effort on defense. The Buckeyes have put the clamps down on their opponents in Chicago. Wisconsin shot 34.4%, Iowa 46.4% (highest scoring team in the conference), and now Michigan State at 38.2%. The run has been all about defense and the Buckeyes are executing at a high level right now.

Story continues

Holtmann’s TO’s

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin: How to watch the Big Ten Tournament opener

Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Thoughts

When MSU went on the run early into the second half, I was screaming for a timeout to be called when it cut the lead to four. Holtmann opted to wait until the lead was just two, but the team responded and went on a quick 6-0 run forcing the Spartans into a timeout. Holtmann 1, Izzo 0 in that exchange, but it wouldn’t end there. With MSU charging again and just a 6-point lead, Holtmann called another time out. Roddy Gayle Jr. got fouled, sank both free throws, and then an offensive foul on the Spartans. Izzo was saved by a TV timeout but after the break and an empty possession for each team, Gayle Jr. hit a three. Again, Holtmann won that exchange.

Rowdy Rowdy Roddy

Thoughts

With Brice Sensabaugh out with knee soreness, someone had to step up. Please raise your hand if you had Gayle Jr. doing so. I sure didn’t, but the other freshman contributor has come up big recently and today was the biggest. He scored 15 points on 5-of-8 shooting, perfect from beyond the arc ( 3-of-3) and the free throw line (2-of-2), while adding in 3 rebounds. Gayle Jr., was clutch with the game on the line, scoring 7 straight. Confidence has been growing for the New York native and it’s another very positive development for this team.

Ken Johnson 2.0

Thoughts

Although Felix Okpara was forced into the starting lineup after Zed Key’s season-ending shoulder surgery, he has performed to a level where he was more than serviceable. A very big effort from yet another freshman, saw him score 8 points, grab 8 rebounds and block 5 shots. He’s really starting to remind me of Ken Johnson, one of the conference’s greatest shot blockers.

Okpara’s offensive game isn’t quite as polished, but that very well could have been a product of playing time. The freshman has almost matched Johnson’s first-year rebound totals and is shooting at a higher clip. If he was given the same playing time, Okpara’s numbers might be right in line with Johnson’s. Same build and game, it’s fun to see Okpara growing up before our eyes as well.

[lawrence-auto-related count=5]

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on Twitter

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire