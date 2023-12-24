Your thoughts on Nottingham Forest v Bournemouth

Your views banner

Forest fans

Claire: New manager, same poor defence. The easy goals conceded undid all the fight we had at the other end. We need someone strong to command the defence. Worrall might not be the best we have, but his passion and leadership might be what we need as we get dragged into the relegation zone. I'm sorry to say after a bright start we are going backwards.

John: Effort, skill, and lots of promise. The referee spoiled the game. There were two appalling errors and VAR is a joke. With all 11 players we would have won this. Thanks, referee.

Kevin: All the talk will be on the ridiculous red card, however the inability to defend has been at Forest since our time in the Championship. There have been so many games where we allow teams to come back into it to equalise or win. Nuno has his work cut out to win over the fans, many of whom still want Cooper.

Fosi: Still the same, we cannot defend at all. It again shows the lack of quality we have brought in. We have to buy defensive players urgently. There's still not enough quality up front. The referee was the worst this season and should not be used again.

Bournemouth fans

Drew: When we were relegated, we lost a similar game against a 10 man Crystal Palace. Today, we won. It was an excellent gutsy performance and I am very proud of my team.

Tom: At last, a result to be savoured. I confess, I was unsure at the beginning of the season but now I am convinced we are on the right track. Well done all.

Mark: You can't beat a comeback win away from home. Delighted for Solanke finally getting his hat-trick.