Thoughts on Notre Dame’s quarterback situation: Past, present and future

Notre Dame football is at a crossroad with the quarterback position, one that has seen the talent increase since Marcus Freeman took over at head coach.

In no way is this a bad problem, it’s obviously a good one as it’s the position that the Irish had to make improvements in to leap into the upper echelon of college football.

Plenty of movement at the position for the Irish over the last few day which included Sam Hartman opting out, Steve Angeli getting the nod to start in the Sun Bowl and Riley Leonard committing. Let’s take a look into some thoughts regarding the past, present and future of the quarterback position at Notre Dame.

Is Riley Leonard the answer?

A dream come true. Go Irish ☘️ pic.twitter.com/2Ft09Ho4uj — Riley Leonard (@rileyleonard13_) December 12, 2023

Thoughts

Playing injured isn’t going to be a fair assessment of a skill set, which is what happened to Leonard this past season. He’s not the best passer the Irish have gotten from the portal, that goes to Jack Coan, but he’s the best athlete. The offense that Gerad Parker ran with Sam Hartman at the helm will be very similar to what should be run with Leonard. Expect a big time ground game, along with play action deep shots.

I’ve seen many people say that it’s College Football Playoff or bust, and next season that’s probably the case. With the expanded field, if the Irish aren’t in the top 12, it will be a disappointment.

Sam Hartman underperformed

Notre Dame announced Sam Hartman will not play in their bowl game. His College Football career is over 🎯 60 Games Played

🎯 91.3 PFF Grade

🎯 15,670 Pass Yards

🎯 134 Touchdowns

🎯 49 Interceptions pic.twitter.com/iMw9VjrRT7 — PFF College (@PFF_College) December 11, 2023

Thoughts

Many believed that Hartman was the missing piece for a run at the CFP, myself included, but that wasn’t the case. Statistically, the transfer had his worst season since 2020, which says a whole lot about his performance for Notre Dame. Yes, learning a new offensive system in a short amount of time didn’t help the situation, but it’s pretty easy to say that Hartman didn’t perform to expectations in his lone season in South Bend.

Steven Angeli will get his shot….

You heard the banana, it’s peanut butter Angeli time. #GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/oVk7uuX7YC — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) December 11, 2023

Thoughts

For just one game. The timing of Angeli being named the starter for the Sun Bowl and Leonard’s commitment was quite interesting. We all knew that the Irish were looking for a quarterback in the portal, and as Hartman opted out, it was Angeli’s turn in the spotlight, for a day. It’s unfortunate that this is the way it went down, but if he lights it up against Oregon State, this spring is going to be very interesting. Does Angeli stay or enter the portal? It’s definitely something to monitor.

The transfer portal going forward

The recruiting part is going well. And the intention is for this to be the last time Notre Dame goes into the portal for a starting quarterback for the foreseeable future. Caveat: It's college football so who the hell knows. — Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) December 12, 2023

Thoughts

It’s not the ideal scenario, going for a portal quarterback almost every season, but that is where the program is right now. The plan is to stop that, but who really knows. The younger quarterbacks on the roster have seen their opportunities dwindle as others have been brought in. For as solid as Hartman was, a season of Angeli would have been huge for his development. As the Irish continue to recruit well at the position, you have to think in the back of their minds, they could be replaced by the next big name transfer.

Recruiting quarterbacks in the present and future

Thoughts

I touched on this a bit in the last point, but I’m going to expand on it here. Angeli was a 3-star, Kenny Minchey a 4-star, CJ Carr a borderline 5-star and Deuce Knight is currently a 4-star according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, giving the Irish plenty of talent at the position for years to come. What concerns me is the development of these players, we have to see more from the “homegrown” talent. The portal helps, but keeping the pipeline of talent flowing, there players have to show they can make marked improvements and show that on the field. Otherwise, the influx of quarterback talent through recruiting might slow down.

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on X (Formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on X: @MikeFChen

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire