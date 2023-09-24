Thoughts on Notre Dame having only 10 players on for Ohio State TD

A lot of fingers will be pointed as to who was to blame in Notre Dame’s 17-14 heartbreaking loss to Ohio State. Truth be told, there were a few plays on the Buckeyes’ final possession that the Irish’s defense should have made. Otherwise, Chip Trayanum doesn’t even have a chance to run in for the winning score. But would he have scored on that play if the Irish had all 11 players on the field?

Yeah, there was a lot of talk about this on social media after the game. Here’s how the Irish were lined up before the winning play:

DC Al Golden only had 10 players on the field during the last play. Unacceptable. pic.twitter.com/6cBEUSfEMC — Notre Dame Fighting Irish (@Insidetheirish) September 24, 2023

When asked to comment, Marcus Freeman said the following:

I asked Marcus Freeman why there were only 10 players on the field for Ohio State's game-winning goal line touchdown. He said he noticed it, but it was too late to put a guy out there. Notre Dame didn't have any timeouts left either. — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) September 24, 2023

There obviously was some sort of miscommunication on the sidelines. Whether the players or coaches were at fault is irrelevant. As far as this situation is concerned, the whole team bears responsibility, and there is little doubt this will hang over them. All of the memes and jokes that come from this will be deserved as it may have cost the Irish their biggest win in decades.

