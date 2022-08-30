Thoughts on Notre Dame’s depth chart ahead of Ohio State

As in each year of college football, a new group of stars emerge from one season to another. This season will be no different and for Notre Dame, there are more then a few players who could make a significant leap in the eyes of college football fans everywhere. Here are a few observations on Marcus Freeman’s first regular season depth chart.

A trio of running backs

It wasn’t just one or, it was two meaning three backs are viewed at as equal heading into the year. It will be interesting how this plays out, how much playing time each of Chris Tyree, Logan Diggs or Audric Estime actually get. Will they have a heavy rotation, will there be some set roles or even will one of them emerge as the unquestioned starter? However it shakes out, it’s nice to have three quality running backs that each can help in a different way.

Linebacker’s are mostly interchangeable

Jack Kiser is listed as the starter at the Rover while being second-team Will. JD Bertrand is the starter at the Mike and second-team Rover. What that tells me is that Freeman and defensive coordinator Al Golden will most likely have that duo on the field at all times. Great to see Prince Kollie crack the two-deep but a bit disappointing to not see last years lone 5-star Jaylen Sneed not listed. His classmate Niuafe Tuihalamaka was however, so nice to see the 2022 class already making some waves.

Young depth along the offensive line

This is not just about the starting tackles, Joe Alt and Blake Fisher both being true sophomores with experience. Rocco Spindler and Pat Coogan in the same class are backups, redshirted last year and are both in backups. Tosh Baker and Michael Carmody are redshirt sophomores too. Only Jarrett Patterson and Josh Lugg will have exhausted their eligibility by the end of this season. Young and deep along the trenches offensively.

Rylie Mills will finally get a chance to shine

While showing flashes each of the past two season, Mills just could never crack the rotation. He has done that this offseason, as he now is listed as the starter at defensive end. Mills could very well be the guy that makes a major breakthrough, similar to what Isaiah Foskey did last season. Expect Mills to fly past his three career sacks this fall.

The secondary has tons of experience

All but two players listed on the defensive backfield depth chart is a junior in eligibility. Brandon Joseph, Cam Hart, Tariq Bracy, DJ Brown, Houston Griffith, Ramon Henderson, and Clarence Lewis have seen plenty of game action during their careers. Experienced DB’s are a big advantage, they won’t get fooled often as they have seen almost everything a collegiate offense can do.

The 2021 recruiting class is making their mark on offense

Wide receiver Lorenzo Styles Jr., tackles Joe Alt and Blake Fisher, quarterback Tyler Buchner and running backs Diggs and Estime were members of the 2021 class. They are all starters or bracketed as starters. The six are joined by wide receiver Deion Colzie, offensive lineman Spindler and Coogan and tight end Davis Sherwood are listed on the two-deep. That’s a ton of offensive talent already showing up from a single class.

True freshman defensive backs

It would be normal to see one freshman cornerback on the two-deep, but the Irish have two in Jaden Mickey and Benjamin Morrison. It wasn’t surprising seeing Mickey listed, he did enroll early and got a head start. It is for Morrison who arrived over the summer but has obviously already impressed the coaching staff. They will need game reps as noted previously, there is a ton of experience but unknown how much will return in 2023.

